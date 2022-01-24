Transactions: Choice Secures $190M Credit Facility; Androscoggin Announces Behavioral Health Acquisition

This article is brought to you by the Joint Commission. The article is based on a panel discussion that took place during a live Q&A session with Jason Vanhoose, Associate Director of Business Development for the Home Care Accreditation Services with the Joint Commission; Josie Rhoades, VP of Clinical Operations at Brightstar; and Kate Proctor, Deputy General Counsel for AccentCare. The panel took place at the Home Care Conference in Chicago held on December 9, 2021. The panel has been edited for length and clarity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO