Transactions: Choice Secures $190M Credit Facility; Androscoggin Announces Behavioral Health Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has agreed to acquire FocalPoint Securities, LLC, a leading independent investment bank based in Los Angeles, for total consideration of up to $175 million. The transaction, which will create revenue synergies for both companies, comes as FocalPoint is experiencing significant momentum with $17 billion in closed transactions spanning a successful 20-year history. The combination is expected to more than quadruple B. Riley's pro forma M&A advisory business, while significantly enhancing its debt capital markets and financial restructuring capabilities.
