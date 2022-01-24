ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transactions: Choice Secures $190M Credit Facility; Androscoggin Announces Behavioral Health Acquisition

By Andrew Donlan
homehealthcarenews.com
 4 days ago

Choice Health at Home has secured a $190 million credit...

homehealthcarenews.com

Seeking Alpha

Pennant announces strategic senior living transactions

The Pennant (PNTG) announced a series of strategic transactions that better positions its senior living portfolio for success in the short and long term. It has entered into definitive agreements to transfer the operations of five senior living communities to affiliates of The Ensign. The transaction is expected to occur...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SimiTree Strategically Combines with Infinity Behavioral Health Services, Expands into Behavioral Health Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, an established provider of solutions for compliance, growth, and profitability in the post-acute industry, recently announced the strategic combination with Florida- and California-based Infinity Behavioral Health Services. SimiTree Managing Principal Mike Freytag said the strategic combination and expansion into the...
HEALTH
healthcareittoday.com

PayrHealth Announces SilverCreek RCM Acquisition

PayrHealth today announced that it has acquired SilverCreek RCM, a Pittsburg, Kansas based full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) company serving healthcare providers across the country and continuum – supporting clients’ revenue growth and minimizing their administrative burdens so they can focus on patients. https://silvercreekrcm.com. SilverCreek founder and CEO...
PITTSBURG, KS
#Behavioral Health#Choice Secures#Choice Health At Home#Kindful Hospice#Amed Home#Oxford Finance#Alliancebernstein#Maranon Capital
homehealthcarenews.com

Synergy Expands Footprint, Sees 37% Growth in New Territories

One of the fastest-growing home care franchise companies, Synergy HomeCare, has continued to reach new growth milestones. Last year, the company sold 52 territories, a 37% increase compared to 38 territories in 2020. Synergy CEO Charlie Young credits the company’s continued momentum for its success. “If you look back...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mill City Ventures secures $5M revolving credit facility

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCBB: MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, announced today the establishment of a revolving credit facility in the initial amount of $5 million. The facility will allow Mill City Ventures to leverage its current loan portfolio and continue meeting demand for loans. Management believes the facility will also allow for future earnings increases without equity dilution.
ECONOMY
homehealthcarenews.com

HCA in ‘Early Stages’ of Home Health Integration, Having Difficulty with Post-Acute Care Capacity

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) executives provided a brief update on the company’s home health and hospice operations Thursday. It was the first time the Nashville, Tennessee-based hospital giant shared additional information about its post-acute care plans since finalizing its $400 million deal with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) in July.
NASHVILLE, TN
homehealthcarenews.com

CCRC-Without-Walls Pioneer Kendal at Home Breaks Down Its Growth Trajectory

The CCRC-without-walls model is a new twist on an old concept. Essentially, the at-home concept allows seniors to reap all the same benefits of traditional continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) while still aging in place. While the CCRC-without-walls model has slowly begun to gain traction in recent years, there are...
HEALTH SERVICES
homehealthcarenews.com

Home Care Conference: A Discussion with Joint Commission

This article is brought to you by the Joint Commission. The article is based on a panel discussion that took place during a live Q&A session with Jason Vanhoose, Associate Director of Business Development for the Home Care Accreditation Services with the Joint Commission; Josie Rhoades, VP of Clinical Operations at Brightstar; and Kate Proctor, Deputy General Counsel for AccentCare. The panel took place at the Home Care Conference in Chicago held on December 9, 2021. The panel has been edited for length and clarity.
CHICAGO, IL
homehealthcarenews.com

Bayada to Lay Off Nearly 700 Employees, Close Four Locations

Bayada Home Health Care is laying off 682 workers in Florida while closing five of its locations in the state. The Business Observer was the first to report the news. The locations hit hardest by the layoffs are Brooskville, Brandon and New Port Richey, where 306, 150 and 144 workers will lose their jobs, respectively, according to the report. Other locations that were affected include Clearwater and Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
healthleadersmedia.com

In NYC, Care Providers Collaborate on Digital Health Strategies for Behavioral Health

Coordinated Behavioral Care, a provider-led nonprofit, is trying out new technology and tactics to help patients transition back into their communities. Healthcare organizations are discovering that they need a lot more data than what can be found in the medical record to treat patients with behavioral health issues, and they're using digital health tools and platforms to improve that process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo gains new behavioral health services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Oceans Behavioral Hospital announced an Amarillo expansion Wednesday morning, with the intent to open a new Intensive Outpatient Program that could allow patients to manage their needs while maintaining their living arrangements. According to the announcement, the hospital’s clinic team will be able to give ongoing outpatient treatment for a variety […]
AMARILLO, TX
martechseries.com

Visionaize Announces Acquisition of INOVX Software

The INOVX Software V-Suite® to be integrated into Visionaize Digital Twin, bringing the most comprehensive, AI-driven Digital Twin solution to empower digital transformation leaders succeed in their digital journey. Visionaize, Inc., the intelligence-led digital twin company, today announced the acquisition of INOVX Solutions, Inc., the digital twin innovator and...
SOFTWARE
The Press

B. Riley Financial Announces Acquisition of FocalPoint Securities, LLC, A Leading Middle Market M&A Advisory Investment Bank

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has agreed to acquire FocalPoint Securities, LLC, a leading independent investment bank based in Los Angeles, for total consideration of up to $175 million. The transaction, which will create revenue synergies for both companies, comes as FocalPoint is experiencing significant momentum with $17 billion in closed transactions spanning a successful 20-year history. The combination is expected to more than quadruple B. Riley's pro forma M&A advisory business, while significantly enhancing its debt capital markets and financial restructuring capabilities.
BUSINESS
Credit Union Times

Predict Post-Pandemic Banking Behaviors With CU Transaction Data

Seeing around the corner to members’ future needs has never been easy. Heap on COVID-era complexities and positioning a credit union for long-term growth gets even more complicated. What post-pandemic consumers will want from their banking institutions is anyone’s guess. Or is it? Credit union leaders have more predictive...
CREDITS & LOANS

