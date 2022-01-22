333 Pond View Ln, Goochland, VA 23103

This charming brick and slate cape style home sits in the highly desirable Westham neighborhood. Located just around the corner from Tuckahoe Shopping Center and a couple of blocks from Tuckahoe Elementary School. This is not your typical cape! Both the 1st and 2nd floor have 8+ foot ceilings! A generous foyer welcomes you and there is a front to back living room with adorable twin french doors leading to the backyard. Hardwood floors run throughout the home and there are 2 gas fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is spacious with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (brand new microwave) and tons of counterspace. The 1st floor primary suite is not your typical bedroom! A large L-shaped space offers both a large area for sleeping and a separate nook for a sitting area or maybe your Peloton! There is ample room for a king size bed! There is also an office carved out with built-in cabinets and a desk. This space is sure to impress! The exterior offers a side screened porch and large brick patio. Don't miss this one!

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO