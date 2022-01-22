ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland, VA

333 Pond View Ln, Goochland, VA 23103

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome designer new construction in Manakin Sabot. Very Convenient location with NO HOA. Located in Goochland and minutes away from Short Pump, 288, and 64. Beyond Builder Grade Quality on a large lot with no upgrades necessary! Quality fixtures...

Richmond.com

14421 Gildenborough Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Welcome to this beautiful, executive home located in sought-after Salisbury! One level living is a reality w/a 1st floor primary suite featuring an en suite bath w/dual sink vanity & separate shower & tub. At the heart of the home is the wonderful kitchen boasting ss appliances, granite counters, island, & an eat-in nook overlooking the wooded back yard. Open to the kitchen is the great family room w/built-in cabinetry surrounding the gas fireplace! A formal living room, dining room, 1/2 bath, & laundry room complete the main level. The 2nd floor hosts another, HUGE primary suite complete w/en suite bath & a gas fireplace. 3 other generously sized bedrooms, + another full bath w/dual sink vanity, round out the 2nd floor. As if that wasn't enough space there is an amazing finished 3rd level, accessed from bedroom 3, that would make for an excellent office area, work-out room, or home theatre! What about guests? Have them retreat to the fully finished walk-out basement complete w/TWO bedrooms, full bath, & a living area with a fireplace! And, finally, when it is time to fire up those grills simply meander out into your covered porch that is adjacent to your spacious party deck!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

19211 Indian Rd, Prince George, VA 23805

Must see! Beautiful 2-story Colonial on over 5 acres and lots of extras. Offering, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen with island, family room with fireplace, with access to the huge deck, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, country front porch, attached 2-car garage w/auto opener and an 1800 sq ft detached 2-car garage. The primary bedroom has a separate bath with double vanities, garden tub and 2 closets, first floor utility room and much more! Close to all major highways, restaurants and shopping.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

8715 Lonepine Rd, Henrico, VA 23294

Take a look at this cozy mid century rancher in the west end! Bright, sunny and move in ready- it's a neutral canvas waiting for your decorating ideas. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring in the kitchen/laundry and all appliances including fridge, washer and dryer convey! Hardwood floors in the living area, dining, hall and bedrooms. Pull down partially floored attic space allows for plenty of storage. The flat lot has a fully fenced backyard- great for creating an outdoor retreat, or a favorite place for furry friends! Roof was new in 2020. Close to major highways, great shopping and restaurants.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

16195 Glebe Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23840

Come enjoy the peace and quiet on 20 acres in the country! Spacious rooms with lots of options. Living Room with a fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen. Large separate Dining Room. Rear foyer entrance/mudroom. Huge primary bath with a garden tub, dual vanity, skylight, stand up shower and walk through closet. Conveniently located close to I-85.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

14313 Pipers Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23114

STUNNING UPGRADED GEM that will knock your socks off! Open concept floor plan delivers big! Dining Rm plays host to your celebrations. Living Rm makes a great office. Family RM will WOW w/dramatic 2-story touches. Kitchen will please any level chef w/GAS COOKING, GRANITE, Stainless, Pantry, & Central Prep Island. Breakfast Bar works for quick bite or homework time. Morning Rm can accommodate farm table for cozy meals. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY impresses w/NEW FLOORING, tray ceiling, & UPGRADED EN-SUITE BATH. That shower is a stunner!! Upstairs there are 3 nicely sized bedrooms to spoil guests. Oversized Bedroom Suite works great for the long-term visitor, home office, or xtra rec space. Has it's own FULL BATH & MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET. BASEMENT is open for lots of possibilities (recreation area, exercise space, Game Rm, or Movie Zone. Unfinished BASEMENT area can handle all of your seasonal treasures--has a roughed in bathroom that features a ready toilet. SCREEN PORCH IS UNMATCHED! Stacked stone fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Deck is ready for the grillmaster. Spill out from basement to spacious patio. Backyard brings maximum privacy. 3 CAR GARAGE to stow tools & toys!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

535 Oak Hill Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

CALLING ALL FIXER UPPERS. Large brick 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch on oversized lot features family room, living room, dining room and laundry room along with an enclosed rear porch and 2 car garage. Detached storage shed. Property has been significantly fire damaged and is in need of full restoration/renovation. Sold As Is. MUST have confirmed appointment before accessing or entering the property. All parties will enter at own risk. Hold Harmless Agreement required to be signed by all parties prior to entering the property. No parties authorized on the property without prior receipt of signed agreement and confirmed appointment. Utilities are off and will not be connected by seller. Due to condition may not qualify for loan programs. Listed at recent appraised price. Exterior listing photos only. No additional information available about property. Appraisal available upon request. Have your buyer's agent email listing agent for copy.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

1704 N 25th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Tucked away on a quiet street in RVA’s east end, this beautiful cape home with picket fence is freshly renovated and ready for its new owner! Step inside to find refinished hardwood floors, two nicely-sized bedrooms sharing a bathroom with clean subway tile surround, and a spacious eat-in kitchen with stylish fixtures, recessed lighting, new LVP flooring, new granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. The massive backyard is perfect for enjoying time outside and there’s even a shed for additional storage. You’ll also note the vinyl windows and the new roof! An incredible opportunity and just a short distance to The Market @ 25th, Front Porch Cafe, and other area favorites!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

2808 Chancel Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

PRISTINE, LOW MAINTENANCE home in Church Road Glen situated on a quiet cu-de-sac lot & centrally located in the heart of Short Pump! The Linden III floorplan features over 3000 sq ft of open concept living, 1st floor Primary suite & office! Home boasts premium finishes – HDWD floors, upgraded lighting, detailed mouldings, 9 ft ceilings. Family room has wood ceiling beams & gas fireplace w/ granite surround. Chef’s Kitchen has Quartz Island w/ pendant lights, 42” shaker white cabinetry w/ under cabinet LED lights, stainless steel appliances & butler’s pantry that offers convenient access to dining room. 1st floor study w/ French doors makes work from home a breeze! Large Primary Suite features walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/ dual vanities & tiled shower. 2nd floor offers a bright loft, 3 BDRMS (one could be a bonus REC/MEDIA/PLAYROOM) & full bath! Large CONDITIONED attic & crawl space, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, rear deck wired for speakers, stamped concrete patio w/ gas line & gutter guards. HOA takes care of yard maintenance! Top rated Godwin HS district & just minutes to Short Pump shops & restaurants! Don’t wait for new construction when you can have this move-in ready home now!
SHORT PUMP, VA
Richmond.com

3805 Eagle Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Welcome home to 3805 Eagle Dr in Hopewell. This maintenance free townhouse is 1,600 sqft, 3 bed/2.5 bath with a fresh coat of paint and all new carpet. Downstairs features a living room/home office, kitchen, large family room, laundry closet and half bath. Upstairs you will find a primary suite with double closets and a private ensuite dual sink vanity bathroom, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The rear of the home has a concrete patio, perfect for a grill. HOA covers all yard maintenance, the master insurance plan, and pool membership.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

8847 Trevillian Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

One level living at it's best. Very spacious rancher with a versatile floorplan with endless possibilities! Freshly painted interior. Spacious Bonus Room. Refinished hardwood floors. New carpet. Renovated kitchen and baths. New windows (the Bonus Room windows are on backorder). All new glass patio doors. New water heater. Large lot! Located in popular Bon Air! Although no known defects, the fireplace, chimney, and flue are sold as-is. The shed, heater in bathroom, and bathtub jets are being sold as-is.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

303 Sunset Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

This charming brick and slate cape style home sits in the highly desirable Westham neighborhood. Located just around the corner from Tuckahoe Shopping Center and a couple of blocks from Tuckahoe Elementary School. This is not your typical cape! Both the 1st and 2nd floor have 8+ foot ceilings! A generous foyer welcomes you and there is a front to back living room with adorable twin french doors leading to the backyard. Hardwood floors run throughout the home and there are 2 gas fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is spacious with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (brand new microwave) and tons of counterspace. The 1st floor primary suite is not your typical bedroom! A large L-shaped space offers both a large area for sleeping and a separate nook for a sitting area or maybe your Peloton! There is ample room for a king size bed! There is also an office carved out with built-in cabinets and a desk. This space is sure to impress! The exterior offers a side screened porch and large brick patio. Don't miss this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

209 N 12th Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

Investor's special ready for the personal touch - this charming 4 bedroom possible 1.5 bath cape cod has had a new roof installed, new front and rear entry doors, new windows, and gutters recently installed; the gas floor furnace is newer as well. This home has a lot of potential with a spacious living room, dining room, working kitchen area with pantry; 2 bedrooms and full (rough in) bath on first level; 2 bedrooms, open office area and possible half bath on second level; detached garage.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

1039 Purkins Rd, Essex, VA 22560

Well maintained, move-in ready home in beautiful Tappahannock! This 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home is perfect for a first time home buyer! Classic floor plan with spacious living room that opens to eat-in kitchen with ample countertop space. Play with the dogs, kids or entertain friends and family in the large, private back yard. Located just 15 minutes from Tappahannock where you'll find grocery stores, shopping and restaurants! Schedule your showing today!
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA
Richmond.com

1995 Manfield Rd, King William, VA 23009

Great opportunity for a brick rancher with a brand NEW roof on 3 acres for under $200k. Single level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Underneath most all of the carpet is OAK hardwood floors. Large living room AND family room. Family room / den features a wood stove that can heat up the entire house! Spacious kitchen too! The utility room has it's own private exit out back which currently has a wheelchair ramp. Primary bedroom has it's own en suite full bathroom. Hallway Pull down attic space. All this on 3 acres. Estate sale and the property is being sold strictly "As Is."
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

14404 Hickory Knoll Rd, Caroline, VA 22580

Welcome to 14404 Hickory Knoll Rd! This CUSTOM BUILT brick colonial sits on an almost 6 acre park like lot full of MATURE HARDWOODS! Outside you will find a paved driveway, attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garge(conditioned), mature trees and landscaping, large COVERED REAR PORCH, and a great yard! Inside you are greeted by the living room featuring HW floors, and crown and chair molding. The kitchen features CUSTOM cherry cabinets, a large island, granite, fireplace, and recessed lighting. The formal dining room also features crown and chair molding. The family room features CUSTOM cherry built-ins, vaulted ceilings, and a FULL FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE. The primary bedroom suite features VAULTED ceilings, his and her walk in closets, double vanities in the bathroom, and a separate tub and shower. There is an additional bedroom on the first floor with a large closet along with a nice utility room. Upstairs features two large bedrooms(one has a sitting room off of it)and a full bath. There is a bonus room/office over the garage as well. Don't forget the FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT with room for expansion. Fresh paint throughout and some new flooring make this one move in ready!!
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

20165 Courthouse Rd, Sussex, VA 23897

Quality built brick ranch home in Yale. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Detached two car garage. Kitchen appliances, washer, dryer and fireplace all convey as is.
YALE, VA
Richmond.com

6672 HWY 92, Mecklenburg, VA 23924

Spacious 2 story colonial set on 6.8 acres recently cleared and graded including a new 1-acre pond. Property is located in close proximity to Microsoft and Buggs Island Lake. Enjoy high speed internet with the available Xfinity package to your home. Owner has completed some upgrades but finishing touches are still needed. The walkout basement has a lot of potential to expand your living area with a plumbed bath, family room with fireplace, exercise room and storage areas. The two-car attached garage has a half bath and a heated and cooled bonus room above it. You're not going to find too many properties that have everything this one does, and at a price that allows for additional upgrades and finishes! Much of the remaining personal property can be purchased.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9322 Howard Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Must See beautiful brick rancher in Hanover County. Enjoy the open kitchen featuring SS appliances, new hardware and granite countertops. Newer LVP flooring in the den with gas fireplace. Home freshly painted a year ago. New cement patio and Vinyl pergola. Paved driveway with two car garage. Much more and a Must See!
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5801 Centerville Rd, James City County, VA 23188

Come visit the great charming farmhouse that has been recently remodeled. It sits on 1.8 acres with a fenced yard ready for all your pets and/or a wonderful garden. The property is zoned A-1 so you have many options with this large lot. The home is just under 1400 sq ft and has all new carpet, laminate flooring, kitchen cabinets, tops, all new appliances, and a brand-new bathroom. The roof, hot water heater, and HVAC are only 2 years old. The land and home are both large for this price point and move in ready!
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

8368 Studley Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Over a half an acre with no HOA! 3 beds, 1 full bath, partial unfinished and a basement with additional storm shelter. Great location in Hanover Heights, Mechanicsville! Located in between Rutland and Bell Creek. Renovated and tastefully updated. New Kitchen, bathroom, Laminate floors throughout. Large 2 car garage, with electricity. Septic pumped and distribution box replaced in August of 21.
HANOVER, VA

