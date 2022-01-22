333 Pond View Ln, Goochland, VA 23103

Welcome to this beautiful, executive home located in sought-after Salisbury! One level living is a reality w/a 1st floor primary suite featuring an en suite bath w/dual sink vanity & separate shower & tub. At the heart of the home is the wonderful kitchen boasting ss appliances, granite counters, island, & an eat-in nook overlooking the wooded back yard. Open to the kitchen is the great family room w/built-in cabinetry surrounding the gas fireplace! A formal living room, dining room, 1/2 bath, & laundry room complete the main level. The 2nd floor hosts another, HUGE primary suite complete w/en suite bath & a gas fireplace. 3 other generously sized bedrooms, + another full bath w/dual sink vanity, round out the 2nd floor. As if that wasn't enough space there is an amazing finished 3rd level, accessed from bedroom 3, that would make for an excellent office area, work-out room, or home theatre! What about guests? Have them retreat to the fully finished walk-out basement complete w/TWO bedrooms, full bath, & a living area with a fireplace! And, finally, when it is time to fire up those grills simply meander out into your covered porch that is adjacent to your spacious party deck!
