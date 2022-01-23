ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nearly Seasonable Sunday, Passing Snow Showers Tonight

By Jackie Layer
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter biting cold highs the last two days, we will see highs climb into the 30s for your Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. With a front passing through tonight, we’ll see a chance for a few passing snow showers. These are quick-moving and will likely...

whdh.com

CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA WEATHER GUIDE: How Much Snow Will Major Nor’easter Dump On Your Area?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major nor’easter will brew on Friday and make its way up the northeast coast Saturday. What is a bomb cyclone? This storm is going to be a big one, no matter how you slice it. It’s expected to “bomb out,” which is a term we use to describe the process of bombogenesis, or rapid intensification. The generally accepted definition of bombogenesis is a storm that drops at least 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours. Remember, lowering pressure equals strengthening storm. Current modeling of this system shows the pressure dropping from around 996mb at 1 o’clock Saturday morning to 964mb...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Snow showers taper as bitter cold air returns tonight

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk, Clearfield, Somerset, Cambria, Northern Center and Cameron counties beginning at 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scattered snow showers tonight into Friday evening

Clouds have increased this evening ahead of our next cold front. Snow showers have begun developing to our northwest and will continue into our region by tonight. Expect scattered snow showers this evening and into Friday afternoon. Temperatures sit steady tonight in the low to mid 20s. Friday, we sit...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Scattered snow showers into tomorrow morning

TONIGHT: Bitter cold air was around to begin the day as temperatures were in the single digits if not below zero across our region. The good news was that we rebounded temperature wise at least compared to where we were for yesterday. Although the sun was around to begin the day, it quickly clouded up as we approached lunchtime. A shift in winds from the south/southwest allowed temperatures to rebound closer to 30 degrees for our daytime high. Snow flurries will likely move into the region as we head into the evening/overnight hours. A few pockets of light freezing drizzle is possible for some areas as well. There will be see some slick spots possible for the AM commute tomorrow. Temperatures into the morning will be in the lower 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WTHR

More Snow Showers Possible Overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A weak disturbance combined with a north wind coming off Lake Michigan will cause more snow showers overnight and early Friday. A quick coating may cause a few slick roads early Friday. It will be a cold night with lows in the teens. Highs on Friday are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

