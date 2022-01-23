Nearly Seasonable Sunday, Passing Snow Showers Tonight

TONIGHT: Bitter cold air was around to begin the day as temperatures were in the single digits if not below zero across our region. The good news was that we rebounded temperature wise at least compared to where we were for yesterday. Although the sun was around to begin the day, it quickly clouded up as we approached lunchtime. A shift in winds from the south/southwest allowed temperatures to rebound closer to 30 degrees for our daytime high. Snow flurries will likely move into the region as we head into the evening/overnight hours. A few pockets of light freezing drizzle is possible for some areas as well. There will be see some slick spots possible for the AM commute tomorrow. Temperatures into the morning will be in the lower 20s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO