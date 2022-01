Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams still hasn’t decided where he will play next season. Most likely, it’s not going to be in Norman, and Sooner fans are ready to move on. The heir apparent is Dillon Gabriel, who has been under the tutelage of former Sooners. He is being reunited with new offensive coordinator—Jeff Lebby. Gabriel and Lebby were together one season at Central Florida, and they should be a tremendous asset for OU’s offense since they already know each other.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO