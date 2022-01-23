Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riots is in talks with former Attorney General William Barr according to the committee’s chairman. During a televised interview, Representative Bennie Thompson said ‘we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already.’ … ‘we’ve talked to the Department of Defense individuals. We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false.’ The answer was in response to a question regarding a draft of an executive order that had been presented to former President Trump in December 2020 to have the Secretary of Defense seize voting machines in battleground states. Barr resigned in December 2020 after rebuking former President Trump’s false claims about widespread election fraud.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO