Congress & Courts

Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Capitol Hill correspondent Julie Tsirkin and former U.S. Attorney Barbara...

www.msnbc.com

CBS DFW

In GOP Primary for Texas Attorney General, Eva Guzman Touts Her Experience As A State Supreme Court Justice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the March 1 primary approaches, the political battle is intensifying among Republicans for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton has attracted three GOP challengers: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. During a recent interview, Guzman pointed to the fact she’s the only candidate who has served on the state’s highest court. “I left a job I loved on the Texas Supreme Court to step up for the state I love.” Guzman said residents are hiring the state’s top lawyer. “Texans need a Texan who’s been...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Justice Dept confirms investigation into fake, pro-Trump electors

We've known for weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not. Among the unanswered questions, however, is what kind of legal consequences there might be.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Bennie Thompson Confirms Bill Barr Has Been Speaking With Jan. 6 Committee: ‘The Public Needs to Know’ What the White House was Planning

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, confirmed to Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday that former Attorney General Bill Barr had been speaking with his committee. Brennan asked Thompson about the recent reports about a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel has spoken to former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee has been seeking to obtain from the National Archives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting

Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson talks with Rachel Maddow about a letter found through an open records request that suggests that Rep. Scott Fitzgerald booked a room in the state capitol for fake Trump electors to meet and sign forged paperwork at the same time as Wisconsin's real electors were formalizing the state's election results. Jan. 26, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
wfxb.com

January 6th Committee in talks with Ex-Atttorney General William Barr According to Rep. Bennie Thompson

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riots is in talks with former Attorney General William Barr according to the committee’s chairman. During a televised interview, Representative Bennie Thompson said ‘we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already.’ … ‘we’ve talked to the Department of Defense individuals. We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false.’ The answer was in response to a question regarding a draft of an executive order that had been presented to former President Trump in December 2020 to have the Secretary of Defense seize voting machines in battleground states. Barr resigned in December 2020 after rebuking former President Trump’s false claims about widespread election fraud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the diversity of evidence the January 6th Committee has collected in its investigation and how revealing evidence related to Ivanka Trump's activities on January 6th makes her relevance to the investigation obvious to the public and makes any resistance she might put up to testifying to the investigation harder to justify. Jan. 21, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Supreme Court: Schumer to make Democrats 'walk the plank' on 'radical' Biden nominee, Rick Scott predicts

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Conference (NRSC) chairman, made the prediction in a Wednesday press release...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

