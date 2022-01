With the Green Bay Packers seeing their season come to an end this past Saturday night, the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now one of the hottest topics in the NFL. There has been major uncertainty about whether or not Rodgers would remain a Packer after this year after his public disagreements with the team and decisions that were made. On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers provided a timeline for when he thought he would make a decision on what is next.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO