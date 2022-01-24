ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tips to make your Walt Disney World trip with kids exceptional!

By Tanya Foster
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well H E L L O! We have just returned from our fabulous trip to Walt Disney World with our oldest daughter Katie, her husband Hector and their three precious children (our grandchildren). I had so many questions while sharing our adventures on my Instagram Stories (click HERE to watch) that...

tanyafoster.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Disney Resorts for Magical Walt Disney World Vacations

Want to be completely immersed 24/7 at the happiest place on Earth during your Walt Disney World vacation? These Walt Disney World hotels will give you access to great perks—like easy transportation, options to beat the crowds, and character breakfasts. Whatever type of vacation you are planning, here are 10 of the best Disney resort hotels to consider for every budget.
TRAVEL
WDW Prep School

A Genie+ Timeline of What to Book When for Walt Disney World

Now that Disney Genie+ is in full force at Walt Disney World, it’s important to know all of the ins and outs of the new paid FastPass-style system. Let’s face it, the service is a bit complex and there’s a lot to remember, including specific times of what you can book when.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Winnie, TX
Cinema Blend

Everything New Coming To Walt Disney World In 2022

The last couple years have certainly not gone as planned at Walt Disney World. The events, updates, and new attractions that were planned for the four theme parks even just a couple years ago have had to undergo a massive rescheduling due to the pandemic, and much that was expected to be done by now is still under construction. Still, Walt Disney World in 2022 shaping up to be a lot of fun.
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Three Restaurants Reopening at Walt Disney World Resort

Restaurants continue to reopen at Walt Disney World Resort. This week it was announced that Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk, The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will all be reopening soon.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘A Goofy Movie’ Powerline Tee at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new t-shirt featuring Powerline from “A Goofy Movie” is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Powerline Tee – $36.99. The shirt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneydining.com

The Best Grilled Cheeses in Walt Disney World

One of the aspects of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation that Guests love the most is indulging in delicious food from literally hundreds of dining locations throughout the property. Guests can sample nearly every food imaginable, including an American comfort food that is simple in concept, but completely delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
99.9 The Point

Love Disney? Colorado Woman Makes History At Walt Disney World Marathon

Thousands of Disney and marathon fanatics filled the Walt Disney World Resort last weekend and one of them, from Colorado, made some serious history!. If you've followed along with my journey, or read this Disney article I wrote a while back about Disney, you know I'm a Disney Fanatic. I'm wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt as we speak. My family and I go to Disney at least once a year, twice the last few years. The feeling you get when you're in the parks is indescribable. The smells, the sounds, the thrills, the smiles, the laughs, and even the exercise you get walking all over the parks. What's not to love? One thing I've never tried, and truthfully have zero interest in, are the Walt Disney World "Run Disney" marathons they do. One Colorado woman though, made history in these runs just last week.
COLORADO STATE
disneydining.com

February 2022 Walt Disney World Refurbishments

It’s hard to believe February 2022 is upon us! If you’re making plans to visit Walt Disney World Resort in February, you’ll want to take note of Disney’s scheduled refurbishments so you won’t be surprised when your dream attraction or experience is closed. Check out the lineup below!
TRAVEL
hot969boston.com

Should I Cancel My 2022 Disney World Trip? Answering Your BIG Question.

The pandemic has certainly interfered with many trips in the past few years and a trip to Disney is no different. Now there are still restrictions in place including wearing masks in all indoor areas. There are modified character meet and greets and other modified experiences including park hopper hours.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Skyliner#Disney Character#Walt Disney World#Instagram Stories#Wdw#Riviera Resort Lrb#Hollywood Studios#Character Breakfast#Disney Planning
allears.net

8 Easy Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re planning a Disney World trip, you might be laser-focused on getting everything right. In the midst of all the chaos of booking airfare and hotels and finding transportation, there are some mistakes that are REALLY easy to make. Trust us, these are mistakes you don’t want to...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Sees Tornado Threat

Walt Disney World Resort was under the threat of a tornado through 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The threat was tracking over the north and west side of the Disney area, working its way towards Universal Studios, Florida. Although the intense rain has now subsided, the intense storm was a wake-up call (literally) for many vacationers in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrates 15 Years of Dream-Making at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Darrell Fry. I was there that day. It was more than a decade ago, 15 years to be more precise, when we here at Walt Disney World Resort first opened our arms and welcomed a group of talented young teens from across the country for an innovative new mentoring program we called Disney Dreamers Academy.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Multiple Construction Projects Coming Soon to Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly changing. Over the years, the iconic Disney Park has received a multitude of improvements, refurbishments, and all-new themed builds. In a series of new permits that have been filed by the Central Florida Disney Resort, it can be seen that Magic Kingdom Park will be receiving a slew of construction updates in the Fantasyland area.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Relationships
themeparktourist.com

Walt Disney World Resort Room Options for Larger Families

If you have booked a Walt Disney World vacation with a family of 5 or more, you may have noticed limited options when it comes to resort accommodations. Due to capacity restrains, families of 5 or more are typically limited to either choosing a larger room or booking two rooms. We are breaking down those options at all price levels; value, moderate, and deluxe. Here are the best resort room options for larger families.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: 7 Projects That Could Impact Your Disney World Trip in a BIG Way This Week

We’ve been keeping track of quite a few construction projects around Disney World and we’re starting to get more details about when they might open!. So far, we know that both Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the new Toy Story-themed restaurant (Roundup Rodeo BBQ) will open in 2022, but there might be even more to come! And, aside from all the NEW things coming this year, there are also some other rides, restaurants, and resorts getting some TLC. So, today we’re bringing you along with us to check out all of the latest progress — let’s take a look!
TRAVEL
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
75K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy