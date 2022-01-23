Jerome Christenson: Pease porridge hot …

A new Russian restaurant creaks open in Noe Valley in the next couple of weeks: Birch & Rye will flip on the reservation lines shortly and open for dinner on February 9, with plans to add brunch on February 20. In a city with few Russian restaurants, it’s an intriguing addition. Chef Anya El-Wattar won’t serve either homey comforts or communist kitsch — rather bold and beautiful dishes featuring foraged and fermented ingredients, in a neutral and natural space filled with birch trees. And so, step into the woods for a bird’s nest of savory porridge, linger over wild mushroom stroganoff on einkorn noodles, or lose your senses to vodka infused with sea buckthorn. Here’s a first look at the bold menu and dishes of the modern Russian restaurant.
