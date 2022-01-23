Giants Completed Interview With Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes that the offense is unselfish and that QB Joe Burrow doesn’t have to force the ball to any individual player. “We don’t feel like we have to force the ball to anybody,” Taylor said, via Jake Rice of Bengals.com. “The ball goes to where the coverage dictates with the concept. Over the course of the year, each of those guys has had their big games and their big moments and there have been games maybe they’ve had two or three catches, but they were critical for us. That’s why it’s key to have such an unselfish group of receivers, where they all know they’re going to have their moment. There can be days where one guy maybe gets 15 targets, the other guys don’t, but when the balls do come their way, they’ve got to make the most of it. That’s just kind of a great picture of an entire locker room. It’s just that receiver room and how unselfish those guys are and how much they pull for each other.”

