ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Completed Interview With Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

By Wyatt Grindley
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants announced on Sunday that they completed their interview with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo. Anarumo’s unit took a big step forward this season and played a major role in Cincinnati’s divisional-round win over the Titans yesterday with three interceptions. Here’s...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants GM Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

The New York Giants officially introduced former Bills executive Joe Schoen as the organization’s new general manager on Wednesday. During his first public appearance, he had a chance to talk about the state of affairs within the franchise. Among the topics the Schoen discussed Wednesday was the future of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Anarumo
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said the team has to protect QB Joe Burrow better vs. Kansas City. “There’s multiple things that go into it,” Callahan said, via Bengals.com. “Some of it was five-man protection related. They were bringing some zero blitzes into our five-man protections and one or two times we tried to kind of hold onto it and take a shot down field. That didn’t work out in our favor. Certainly have to be better there. The games and the twists and stunts and things that we’ve got to pick up a little bit better.”
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes that the offense is unselfish and that QB Joe Burrow doesn’t have to force the ball to any individual player. “We don’t feel like we have to force the ball to anybody,” Taylor said, via Jake Rice of Bengals.com. “The ball goes to where the coverage dictates with the concept. Over the course of the year, each of those guys has had their big games and their big moments and there have been games maybe they’ve had two or three catches, but they were critical for us. That’s why it’s key to have such an unselfish group of receivers, where they all know they’re going to have their moment. There can be days where one guy maybe gets 15 targets, the other guys don’t, but when the balls do come their way, they’ve got to make the most of it. That’s just kind of a great picture of an entire locker room. It’s just that receiver room and how unselfish those guys are and how much they pull for each other.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo: We’ve got to make the Chiefs kick field goals

When the Bengals and Chiefs played in Week 17, Kansas City scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in the first half to build a 28-17 halftime lead. But Cincinnati played strong complementary football in the second half, as the Chiefs had just three possessions the rest of the way. They punted twice and settled for a field goal in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 34-31.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants#Bengals Dc Lou Anarumo#Bengals Defensive#Giants#Cowboys Dc Dan Quinn
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports the Cowboys haven’t made a decision on WR Amari Cooper, with team owner Jerry Jones saying the team will continue to evaluate him. The team would only be on the hook for $6 million in dead cap space if they decide to move on from Cooper this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy