A recent trip to see family down in Ohio and Indiana, the region where I did most of my growing up, reminded me of what a different experience winter is for those in the lower Great Lakes area. They still have four distinct seasons, and arguably have something starting in March that actually approximates spring and not just mud season. But winter there is a much more variable experience. Many folks around here wonder what people do all winter if they don’t have months of skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing and snowshoeing to keep them occupied. A visit to Brown County State Park in Indiana showed that a milder winter has its own kind of beauty.

