Rapid Reaction: Northwestern outmatched by No. 4 Purdue 80-60

It’s no secret that the Wildcats have a lot riding on this season. The end of this campaign, whenever it comes for the ‘Cats, will mark the departure of several of key contributors from the last few years, including (but not limited to) one of the greatest to ever wear the purple and white, Veronica Burton. While the Backcourt Burglar’s impending graduation will certainly leave the largest hole on a team that has relied on her for nearly every aspect of its games this season, the roster will also lose an additional two starters in Courtney Shaw and Lauryn Satterwhite, as well as Sydney Wood, a usual starter who has missed all but four games this season with injury. Jess Sancataldo, who has played four minutes this season, is also expected to graduate.

BASKETBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO