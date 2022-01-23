ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern outmatched by No. 4 Purdue 80-60

By Mac Stone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The ‘Cats got outclassed. Northwestern (9-8, 2-6 B1G) fell to a Jaden Ivey-less Purdue (16-3, 5-3 B1G) in a game where the Boilermakers were in control from start to finish, losing 80-60. Boo Buie led the way for the Wildcats, finishing with 17...

insidenu.com

Caravanning ‘Cats, Part One: How NU men’s basketball alumni are performing in professional basketball leagues

During the NFL season, one of the staple pieces here at Inside NU is “Northwestern in the NFL,” in which we showcase how former Northwestern football players are faring in professional football. Pat Fitzgerald’s protégés have rightly drawn adequate attention — from Greg Newsome being named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Secondary to Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster competing in the NFC Divisional Round this past weekend, Wildcats have made their presences felt in the NFL.
NFL
insidenu.com

Northwestern women’s basketball recruiting update: two bigs signed while top prospect looks to fill hole left by Burton

It’s no secret that the Wildcats have a lot riding on this season. The end of this campaign, whenever it comes for the ‘Cats, will mark the departure of several of key contributors from the last few years, including (but not limited to) one of the greatest to ever wear the purple and white, Veronica Burton. While the Backcourt Burglar’s impending graduation will certainly leave the largest hole on a team that has relied on her for nearly every aspect of its games this season, the roster will also lose an additional two starters in Courtney Shaw and Lauryn Satterwhite, as well as Sydney Wood, a usual starter who has missed all but four games this season with injury. Jess Sancataldo, who has played four minutes this season, is also expected to graduate.
BASKETBALL

