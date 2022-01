The Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold a record above .500 forty-seven games into a season for only the second time in the franchise’s last seventeen seasons. More impressively, rookie head coach Chris Finch has displayed promise breathing confidence into the NBA’s third youngest team entering the season and leading them to a 24-23 record overall, placing them No. 7 in the West and on track to host a play-in game come April. That includes an 20-12 tally when all of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have been active. For reference, if Minnesota’s Big 3 had played every game so far and held that pace, Minnesota would currently be the No. 5 seed at 30-18.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO