The boss of publisher Pearson has said that offering “more and more salary” is not the way to attract workers back into jobs as thousands fell away during the pandemic.Andy Bird said companies need to try to set themselves apart from competitors with non-monetary incentives if they want to boost their workforces.In November there were more than 1.2 million jobs in the UK that needed to be filled, which is a record, according to Office for National Statistics data.“Everyone talks about the great resignation. I think more and more companies are now looking at the great re-engagement, and how do...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO