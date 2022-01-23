ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford brushes aside doubters with clutch play in playoff win

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams did nearly everything in their power to give away Sunday’s playoff game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they came through in the end. They can credit Matthew Stafford and his clutch play at the end of the game for helping them advance. The...

