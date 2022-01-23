Matthew Stafford brushes aside doubters with clutch play in playoff win

It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ 2-Point Conversion post-game column, which features two statements, two questions and two predictions based on the latest Bucs game. The Bucs ended the season in heartbreaking fashion, losing to the Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Tampa Bay trailed 27-3 in the third quarter before making a valiant comeback to tie the game at 27-27 with 42 seconds left. Three second half Rams fumbles keyed the Bucs’ late charge. But Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 28-of-38 passes for 386 yards with two touchdowns, connected with All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp on two receptions for 64 yards to set up the game-winning field goal by Matt Gay. The loss ends the Bucs’ 2021 season as the Rams travel home to host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO