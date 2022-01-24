ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram get into it on sidelines after Bills touchdown

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There appeared to be some tension on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense after the Buffalo Bills’ opening possession of Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Bills took their opening possession and went 71 yards on 13 plays,...

Barbara McLean
3d ago

They were passionate—that’s a necessity when in important game!!! That was REAL!!

Lanny Howe
2d ago

No big deal. Winning solves everything. Bengals are next. The "D" needs to make some plays. Gi Chiefs. This one is for the taking.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

