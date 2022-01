The Chris Mack era at Louisville is ending, and there is already a list of potential replacements for the head coach. Mack and Louisville are working on a separation agreement to end his tenure as head coach, which began in the 2018-2019 season. The announcement is expected to be made official on Wednesday, with assistant Mike Pegues likely to take over as the interim head coach.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO