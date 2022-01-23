ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blackwind gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew gameplay has arrived for Blackwind, Blowfish Studios and Drakkar Dev’s top-down sci-fi action game. This week’s video offers up a half hour of footage. More information about Blackwind is included below. Blackwind is a top-down sci-fi action game that puts you in the shoes of a...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Duel Princess gameplay

Duel Princess, a side-scrolling tower defense game with roguelike elements from publisher and developer Qureate, arrived digitally on the Switch eShop yesterday. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for the game in case you missed it:. With the fate of the...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Mechajammer: Update v1.06 Improves Gameplay and UI

Mechajammer is a unique cyberpunk, turn-based RPG where you can recruit members to your party in preparation for large squad assaults. A new update for the game is now available that brings improvements and bug fixes. The game log has received some noteworthy improvements. It will now open by default...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#The Battle Frame#Battle Suit#Drone#German#Italian#Spanish
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant Release Date & Gameplay Revealed

The latest character joining the ever-expanding roster in Pokemon Unite is the haunted tree Trevenant! Here’s the release date and first gameplay. Pokemon fans are always excited to find out what new characters could be coming to popular Switch and mobile MOBA Pokemon Unite. Last time, it was a...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

See God of War PC gameplay in ultrawide trailer

God of War PC finally launches today with a raft of new features and enhancements. Overall, the team at Sony Santa Monica have done an amazing job in porting the beloved PlayStation reboot from PS4 to PC, its current OpenCritic score sitting at a whopping 94. Even if you don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, the recently-released gothic Metroidvania game. Switch received the title on Wednesday. 10 minutes of footage is available. We have the following overview for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night:. Gothic “metroidvania” adventure awaits in Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, a side-scrolling action platformer that mixes beautifully grotesque imagery...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Armored Core: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Until recently, getting a new Armored Core game was a mere fantasy, but rumors have been piling up about FromSoftware’s new Armored Core game directed by none other than Hidetaka Miyazaki. The information comes from a Resetera post that’s blown up recently, detailing a consumer survey that revealed screenshots,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

Arcade Archives Gunnail gameplay

Thanks to the latest Famitsu live stream, we have gameplay from Arcade Archives Gunnail. The same archive also has footage of last week’s release, Super Pac-Man, though we shared footage of that one a few days ago. Gunnail is a shooting game released by NMK in 1993. This game...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Is Perfect

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a spin-off turn-based RPG set in the famous action-based series, Monster Hunter. While it is aimed at a very young demographic, with a very predictable story. It doesn’t falter where it counts. That being the gameplay, and all of its little subsystems that lie beneath. It has a shocking amount of depth that expands beyond its combat. But to start this explanation, I’ll have to go into the basics.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Settlers Video Outlines Gameplay, Environments, Landmarks, and More

A new title in The Settlers series is coming to PC in March and serves as a reboot of sorts. Taking place in uncharted territory, it sees players controlling one of three different factions in order to reign supreme. In a new video, the development team outlines the gameplay, environments and their vision. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Vivid Knight gameplay

Roguelike adventure game Vivid Knight arrives on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break, as well as an overview of the game. Vivid Knight is a roguelike adventure game in which you save your friends from being turned into jewels and combine their abilities to form the ultimate party! Explore an ever-changing dungeon and harness the jewels you collect to defeat the Black Witch!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Expeditions: Rome Showcases More Gameplay in New Trailer

Developer Logic Arts and publisher THQ Nordic have revealed more gameplay of their upcoming tactical strategy RPG Expeditions: Rome in the form of a gameplay trailer. The new trailer specifically focuses on the gameplay aspects during a siege battle in Greece, showcasing how players can approach different missions across three different stages. In the first stage, we see one of the confirmed companions in the game, Caeso, taking out enemies along with other team members in the party, by using swift strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Tilted Towers Returns Gameplay

The latest patch brings news that Fortnite fans have been waiting for since the beginning of Chapter 2: Tilted Towers makes its long requested return to the game. The massive snowdrift near the center of the island--the one with the completely inconspicuous frozen blocks--has melted away, revealing the popular POI from Chapter 1's map. All of the original location's buildings have returned, including the clock tower, underground garage, and apartments, which should give longtime Fortnite players a welcome blast from the past.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hack and slash shooter Blackwind launches today on all formats

I had not heard of Blackwind until the release announcement dropped in my inbox but it looks certainly my thing. It’s a new hack and slash shooter featuring men in stompy robot suits blasting aliens, what’s not to love. The game has been created by Drakkar Dev from Catania, Italy, and published by Blowfish Studios. Here’s the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Total War: Warhammer 3 Chaos Undivided Gameplay

With the preview of Total War: Warhammer 3 we got some hands on with the newly announced faction, Chaos Undivided. This faction puts players in control of a Demon Prince, and allows you to field units from all Chaos gods - Nurgle, Tzeench, Khorne and Slaanesh. The main drive for...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Kansei: The Second Turn HD gameplay

Switch has added another visual novel to its ranks in the form of Kansei: The Second Turn HD, and we now have gameplay. Fans can get a look at 16 minutes of footage. If you’re interested in learning more about Kansei: The Second Turn HD, read the following overview:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy