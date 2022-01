NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, get excited — upcoming future episodes are going to bring together a lot of your favorite crime-solving characters. Earlier this month, it was announced that actress Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Knight, and her costar Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Torres in the CBS drama, would be heading to The Aloha State for a new NCIS episode. “I am headed off to Hawai'i to shoot a crossover event,” Wilmer said in an Instagram clip from January 3. “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawai'i, too,” Katrina added. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO