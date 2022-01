Chris Nicoli is the owner of Teltek: a Maryland-based technology company offering single-source IT and phone services. When you think of cybersecurity, do you think of hackers working furtively in front of four or five computer monitors, energy drinks in hand? A dull glow from the screens lighting their face in an otherwise dark room? This is definitely the stereotype, making it feel like data security is more of a concern for huge corporations and financial institutions that have a lot to lose than it is for everyday folks like us.

