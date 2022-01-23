Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

At the tail end of 2021, fashion mourned the death of streetwear pioneer Virgil Abloh, got swept up in the onscreen drama of “House of Gucci,” delved deeper into the metaverse and hunkered down in outdoors, active and ski collections, even if it was just from the comfort of their homes. The impact of these fashion moments, coupled with the rise in Covid cases, is evident in The Lyst Index for Q4 2021, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on Google search data, social media mentions and the browsing habits of the global fashion shopping platform’s...
Comments / 0