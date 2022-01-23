ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First Clinical-Grade Transplant of Gene-Edited Pig Kidneys Into Brain-Dead Human

By Featured Genetics Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Researchers successfully transplanted genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human, replacing their native kidneys. The results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could help address organ shortages. Source: University of Alabama at Birmingham. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine announces today the first...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

Neurons That Control Locomotion

Summary: Ventral spinocerebellar tract neurons (VSTNs) are necessary and sufficient for regulating locomotion in mice, a new study reports. For more than a century, scientists have known that while the commands that initiate movement come from the brain, the neurons that control locomotion once movement is underway reside within the spinal cord.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Blood Proteins Could Be the Key to a Long and Healthy Life

Summary: Researchers have identified two blood proteins that influence health and longevity. Developing drugs to target these proteins could help slow the aging process. Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins...
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

New Findings Shed Light on Gut Microbiota Transplantation

Summary: Microbiota transplanted from both autologous and heterologous donors can be established in aged hosts and facilitate microbiota restoration following perturbation by antibiotics. Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences. The maintenance of healthy and resilient gut microbiota is critical for the quality of life and healthspan of the elderly. Fecal microbiota...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Neuroscience News

How a Genetic Variant Modifies the Brain Stimulation Impact on Memory

Summary: Researchers report it’s easier to control cognitive activity via transcranial magnetic stimulation in people with the Val/Val genetic variant of BDNF. The gene of the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is associated with several processes related to memory and brain plasticity. Now, a paper reveals that it is easier to alter the cognitive activity through transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in people with the genetic variant Val/Val for the BDNF gene.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Could Long-Dead Bacteria Be the Culprit Behind Lingering Lyme Symptoms?

Summary: The remnants of the Lyme causing B. burgdorferi bacteria may be responsible for the neuroinflammation associated with long-term Lyme disease symptoms. Researchers say the remnants are more inflammatory than the live bacteria. Source: Tulane University. Even after antibiotic treatment, some Lyme disease patients suffer from an array of symptoms...
SCIENCE
WAAY-TV

Alabama surgeons successfully complete human transplant of pig kidneys

A breakthrough surgery in Birmingham could go a long way in addressing a worldwide organ shortage. Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham successfully transplanted a pair of pig kidneys into a brain-dead man from Huntsville. It was a step-by-step rehearsal for an operation UAB surgeons hope to try...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB announces first clinical-grade transplant of gene-edited pig kidneys into brain-dead human

The UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine has announced the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human, replacing the recipient’s kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage crisis. In a study published...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Parsons
Neuroscience News

Can Brain Stimulation Improve Memory Formation?

Summary: Electrical stimulation improves verbal memory for those with responsive neurostimulation implants when activated during certain memory tasks. For some adults, the use of a responsive neurostimulation (RNS) system implanted in the brain can help lessen or control seizures related to certain types of epilepsy. The device works similar to a pacemaker but is implanted in the brain and programmed to recognize a person’s seizure patterns to automatically respond.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplants#Kidney Disease#First Clinical Grade#The Uab Health System
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
Neuroscience News

A Link Between Gut Microbiota and Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Like Arthritis

Summary: A new study has uncovered a link between gut bacteria and chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis. An international research team has established a link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. The team led by Éric Boilard of Université Laval has discovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

New Links Between Brain Over-Activity and Schizophrenia Symptoms

Summary: Over-activity in the hippocampus has been linked to certain symptoms of schizophrenia. New research has shown that over-activity in a specific area of the brain is linked to certain symptoms of schizophrenia, opening up possibilities for the development of more targeted treatments. Researchers from the University of Nottingham found...
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

An Alternative Hypothesis of Alzheimer’s Based on Synaptic Alterations

Summary: Amyloid precursor protein accumulated with an excess of presynaptic proteins, whereas post synaptic proteins were depleted. New research published today in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association could explain why neurons fail to communicate effectively in people with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Neuroscience News

How Gut Neurons Communicate With the Brain to Control Thirst

Summary: A new study sheds light on the gut-to-brain osmolality signaling that regulates thirst, revealing a sensory pathway that mediates the process. Drinking a glass of water is often sufficient to quench thirst after exercising. But while the sensation of thirst may be satiated after just a few minutes of drinking, the process of rehydration actually takes around half an hour.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Performance Enhancing Substances Linked to Eating Disorder Symptoms

Summary: A lifetime history of APEDS use is associated with eating disorder symptoms, specifically when using protein and creatine supplements, or diuretics. With increasing value and emphasis being placed on muscularity and leanness as today’s body ideal, the use of appearance- and performance- enhancing drugs and substances (APEDS), such as whey protein and steroids, has become increasingly prevalent among college-age men and women.
FITNESS
Neuroscience News

Insight Into How the Brain Multitasks While Walking

Summary: Walking patterns improve when people embarked on cognitive tasks at the same time, suggesting people are more stable while walking and performing tasks than when they solely focus on walking. Source: University of Rochester. New research turns the old idiom about not being able to walk and chew gum...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy