GRAND ISLAND — Wade Coulter is only in his second season at Lincoln Lutheran, but the coach is a Centennial Conference regular, coaching in the league for 13 years. So, yeah, Coulter, who was an assistant at Columbus Scotus for 11 seasons, knows how tough and how rewarding it is to get to the final in one of the toughest conferences in the state.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO