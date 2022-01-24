ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Child Injured After Driver Crashes Into Home In McKeesport

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staf

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A child was injured after the driver of a car crashed into a home in McKeesport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypKcT_0dtkbtF700

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver wrecked into the house on Patterson Street on Sunday. The driver then backed up and fled the scene.

Homeowner Rick Tarsala said the roads were not slick at the time of the crash and he saw the car coming toward his house.

Tarsala said his grandson was in the front room of the home and debris fell on him. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for the driver of the car.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

19-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Allentown Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a man in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood last week. James Linnert is facing homicide charges in connection with a shooting on Loyal Way. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) Police were called to the 800 block of Loyal Way just around 10 p.m. Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they found a victim unresponsive inside of a home. The victim was pronounced dead by medics. Linnert is being held without bond.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seek Man Suspected In Westmoreland County Hit-And-Run

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find a driver accused of severely injuring a woman before taking off. “We are fortunate, we were able to do some good police work and found out who was responsible for striking the employee of the Union Mission,” said trooper Steve Limani. Bobby Bryer is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run in Derry Township. (Photo: Provided) Police said a pickup truck slammed into Mary Bathurst as she was taking out trash from the Union Mission on Harrison Avenue. The fence Bathurst flew into was damaged from the impact of her body. Witnesses said the driver of the truck did stop but didn’t stay long. Police believe Bryer was driving the red 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup involved. The license plate is ZNR3449. (Photo: Provided) Bathurst was last listed in stable condition but had significant internal and orthopedic injuries. While expected to survive, she faces a long road to recovery. Ross Guidotti will have more on KDKA Evening News.
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Lawrenceville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a chaotic crash in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. An SUV left the roadway along Penn Avenue, jumping the curb, and crashing into a tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The crash occurred near the Clemente Museum. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Accidents
City
Mckeesport, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Douglass-Craig Brown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Duquesne. Duquesne police Douglass-Craig Brown hasn’t been seen since Monday. (Photo provided by City of Duquesne Police Department) He’s described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds. Police said there wasn’t a clothing description given when he was reported missing.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Teens Facing Charges After Fight Involving Pepper Spray At Allderdice High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens are facing charges after a fight involving pepper spray at Allderdice High School. After the 18-year-olds walked into the high school, one of them got into a fight with five students, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said. The teens, a man and a woman, are not students. During the fight, one of the teens is accused of using pepper spray on the students. The other teen wasn’t involved in the fight but faces trespassing charges, according to the spokesperson. Both were taken into custody. “The altercation was quickly dispersed by school security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police, Auto Mechanic Rescue Cat Stuck In Car

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures this low and mornings being so cold, cats and other small animals will often curl up next to a car’s engine to get warm. On Facebook, Ingram Borough Police posted a picture of a cat they found wedged deep into the engine bay of a Chevy sedan. Photo Credit: Ingram Borough Police/Facebook With the help of John from Ryan Automotive-Goodyear, they were able to get the cat out of the car. John the mechanic was able to reach the cat by having to take off the front wheel.
CBS Pittsburgh

Springdale Man Accused Of Stealing Debit Card From Man’s Wheelchair

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Springdale man is accused of using a stolen debit card. Police say that debit card was taken from a man’s wheelchair. Clarence White allegedly made several ATM withdrawals worth more than $850. The victim told police he kept the card in a bag on the back of his wheelchair and that White is one of two people who were in his apartment when the card disappeared. White is due in court on February 7.
SPRINGDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kdka Tv News
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Video Surfaces Showing Suspect Beating Brashear Schoolmate A Month Earlier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being thrown to the ground and having had his head stomped on by another student, the family says the 17-year-old victim is out of the hospital but still suffering from headaches, memory loss and more. “Nightmares, waking up in not really knowing where he is,” said the boy’s cousin, Eric Pettus. “Screaming in his sleep. Just having some major issues that are not normal.” Pettus said last week’s brutal attack at Brashear High School could have been avoided had the school properly interceded in three prior attacks by the very same student, 18-year-old Quincey Garland, who’s now charged...
CBS Pittsburgh

Brashear High School Student Charged In Fight That Sent Teen To Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Brashear High School student is facing charges for an attack that sent another student to the hospital. Eighteen-year-old Quincey Garland is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with the disturbing fight captured on video last Friday, according to court paperwork filed Wednesday. Video shows Garland slamming the victim to the ground head first, apparently knocking him unconscious, then kicking him in the head five times, the criminal complaint said. School employees told police it was the fourth incident between the two this school year. The victim was taken to the hospital after the alleged attack. His mother told KDKA he had a concussion and had to wear a back brace. His cousin said it could have been avoided had the school properly interceded in the three prior attacks by the same student. Principal Kim Safran was placed on paid administrative leave while the district reviews the attack. Pittsburgh Public Schools police handled the investigation, a spokesperson said. A source tells KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that police are searching for Garland, who has not turned himself in at last check.
CBS Pittsburgh

High Winds Fan Flames Of 4-Alarm Fire At Butler County Business

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — High winds fueled a fire at a business warehouse in Butler County on Wednesday morning. The winter winds posed a challenge to the multiple fire companies called out to the former Ibis Tek building, which is now owned by a different company, after 9 a.m. near Saxonburg Boulevard. (Photo Credit: Bryant Reed/KDKA) (Photo Credit: Bryant Reed/KDKA) Four alarms were eventually called as crews battled the fire. The flames spread through two buildings, but firefighters were able to contain it before it moved to a third structure, the Middlesex Township fire chief said. I’m on scene of a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Stealing $6,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Store At South Hills Village Mall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars of merchandise from the same store three times. Alex Vinson was caught with over $2,000 worth of items after officers were called to a high-dollar retail theft at the South Hills Village Mall on Saturday, Bethel Park police said. (Photo: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook) Police were told Vinson was recently in the store two other times, making off with about $2,000 in merchandise each time. He was arrested after Upper St. Clair police stopped his car. Vinson is facing charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. He was also wanted by state parole. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Footprints In Snow Outside Of Westinghouse Academy Lead Police To Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School police officers found a gun outside of Westinghouse Academy Monday morning by following footprints left in the snow, officials said. The footprints lead police behind a home on North Murtland Avenue, a school spokesperson said. The gun was in an alleyway. A student was seen in that area before they went inside the school, the school spokesperson said. However, that student was never seen in possession of the gun. (Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA) Pittsburgh police officers were also called out for the investigation. No one has been arrested or detained at this point. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Rallies For 9-Year-Old Outside Hearing For Man Accused In Her Attempted Abduction

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – People gathered outside of Magisterial District Court in Coraopolis to show their support for a 9-year-old girl named Dezi who fought back when a stranger tried to drag her from her bus stop. Forty-year-old William Gorring was inside Magisterial District Judge Michele K. Santicola’s courtroom for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Gorring entered a not guilty plea on all six charges and the charges were held for court. He had nothing to say as he left the courtroom. “We’re just here to bring awareness to the issue and to support Dezi because she is an amazing little girl...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Second Suspect In Clearview Mall Parking Lot Shooting Surrenders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A second suspect is in custody in connection with last week’s shooting outside of Clearview Mall. Damien Blystone, 19, surrendered to police on Monday and was arraigned. He is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations for a shooting in the parking lot of the Butler County mall. Damian Blystone has turned himself in and has been arraigned. He is currently lodged in the Butler County Jail. https://t.co/2VEC4c9p6c — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) January 24, 2022 Last week, police also arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Carril for shooting Blystone, along with 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male. Gonzalez-Carril is charged with attempted homicide. Police say it started last Tuesday evening when Gonzalez-Carril got into an argument with Blystone and the other two young men inside the Rural King. It then spilled out into the mall parking lot. Police paperwork says both groups flashed guns before getting into their cars. More than 20 gunshots were fired in the parking lot, state police said. Blystone and the other two young men went back inside the store after being injured. They were eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Friends And Family Call For Answers After Woman Killed In Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a woman killed in Sheraden over the weekend. On Sunday, Ashley Roberts was shot and hit by a car in the 300 block of Minton Street. “They just left her there,” said the victim’s mother, Missy Rourke. “They just left her and ran her over. I mean, how do you just shoot somebody and run them over afterward?” Roberts’ sister and mom told KDKA-TV that they learned of the deadly shooting after recognizing her car on the news. On Tuesday, they came back to the scene of the crime for a candlelight vigil to celebrate Roberts’ life and show support for her four children. “It really kills me,” Rourke said. “I’m dying inside, but I’m trying to stay strong for them.” “She was well-loved, not only by her family and friends but also the McKees Rocks community itself,” said Brandee Roberts, Ashley’s sister. “My nephew has been playing football since he was 6 years old. He’s 17 now.” But these friends and family members also want answers. The person responsible for Ashley’s death has not yet been caught. “Give yourself up,” Rourke said. “Just be a man and do it. I don’t know what else to say.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges Held For Court Against Fayette County Father Accused Of Severe Child Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A father accused of neglect after his toddler was found ice cold by police had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday. All charges against Keith Kalbaugh were held for court. (Photo: Fayette County Jail) Earlier this month, police were called to a home in Georges Township where Kalbaugh’s 20-month-old girl was found unresponsive, suffering from hypothermia. She was rushed to the hospital. According to court papers, a doctor told police the little girl was also severely neglected and underweight. The house where she was found was apparently filthy too, with animal feces, trash and bugs throughout the home, police noted in court papers. Kalbaugh is facing charges of aggravated assault and neglect. He had nothing to say to our cameras as he was escorted into the courtroom wearing a striped prison jumpsuit and orange jacket.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawyers For Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari Want Case Pushed Back

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lawyers for a Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife on an African safari are trying to get his case pushed back. Lawrence Rudolph’s lawyers said he has COVID and the case is “unusual and complex” so they need more time to prepare. Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. (Photo Credit: YouTube) According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Lawrence killed his wife Bianca while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016. Federal investigators allege he had her cremated in Africa then made claims through seven different insurance companies totaling more than $4.8 million in payouts. Bianca’s death was ruled an accident by Zambian law enforcement and Lawrence told police he suspected the gun discharged while his wife was packing it into its case, the complaint said. His attorneys have said the couple signed a prenuptial agreement, saying he would not lose much during a divorce. They also claimed his dental franchise is valued at close to $8 million, saying he had no financial reasons to kill his wife.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists Want Desk Duty For Reinstated Penn Hills Officer Under Investigation In Shooting Death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Tempers flared during a Penn Hills council meeting Monday night after a former Wilkinsburg police officer accused of killing a man was reinstated to the police force. Activists want a Penn Hills officer who was involved in a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg off the job again. Penn Hills hired officer Robert Gowans and then fired him. Gowans was the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Romir Talley while on the force in Wilkinsburg in 2019. Gowans was not charged in Talley’s death. After a community outcry, Penn Hills fired Gowans. “If you lived in Penn Hills, if...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County DA And Lawmaker Push To Upgrade Concealing Death Of Child To Felony

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh and state Rep. Natalie Mihalek are working together to change the law in Pennsylvania when it comes to the crime of concealing the death of a child. They’re doing this in response to a horrific case in Charleroi involving a baby boy. Mihalek is calling this legislation Archer’s Law, named after the baby investigators found concealed in a wall inside a home in Charleroi last November. Walsh and Mihalek gathered at Courthouse Square in the City of Washington to officially announce the new bill. “Our most precious asset in any county are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy