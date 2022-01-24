Child Injured After Driver Crashes Into Home In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staf

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A child was injured after the driver of a car crashed into a home in McKeesport.

The driver wrecked into the house on Patterson Street on Sunday. The driver then backed up and fled the scene.

Homeowner Rick Tarsala said the roads were not slick at the time of the crash and he saw the car coming toward his house.

Tarsala said his grandson was in the front room of the home and debris fell on him. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are looking for the driver of the car.