Mayor Eric Adams To ‘Flood’ Subway System With Police, Mental Health Professionals In Attempt To Stop Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to roll out a new plan to try to curb gun violence and improve safety in the city.

“Immediately, we’re going to reduce it to a newer version of in plainclothes, modified plainclothes, Anti-Gun Unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail. Our team has done the proper analysis, and now we’re going to deploy that and you’re going to see a visible presence in our subway system,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams said he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals.

He said he will elaborate on the plans later this week.

Also Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new task force that will include federal authorities and be designed to reduce the flow of illegal guns into the state .