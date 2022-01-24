What Matthew Stafford and the Rams beating the Buccaneers means for the Detroit Lions
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams went into Tampa Bay and defeated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers by...detroitsportsnation.com
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams went into Tampa Bay and defeated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers by...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 6