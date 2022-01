There are not many cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! that are more known than the Dark Magician. Dark Magician was Yami Yugi’s ace monster, as the Pharaoh always made sure to bring him out at the right time. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami’s latest Yu-Gi-Oh! game, has over 10,000 cards in its initial database, and the Dark Magician is one of those cards. So, how can you add Dark Magician to your collection? Let’s take a look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO