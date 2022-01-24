ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady addresses report that he is considering retirement [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Following Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady commented on the...

AL.com

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: ‘I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay’

Brett Favre, more than most, can appreciate the position that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in. It doesn’t seem that long ago, Favre - the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Packers - was in a similar scenario. Granted, Rodgers’ decision is a bit different than Favre’s, but the former Southern Miss quarterback certainly has a perspective that few others have.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Says Family Will Help Make Decision On His Future: ‘It’s Not Always What I Want’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will eventually make a decision about his future. Though it’s not just his decision to make anymore. As the quarterback has said in years past, it’s not just about him these days. So as the 44-year-old weighs his future, he’ll have a lot of help figuring out whether or not he wants to keep playing. Brady doesn’t know if he’ll keep playing just yet, telling Jim Gray that he’ll know when he knows during their “Let’s Go!” Podcast on Monday. But Brady made it clear that family will once again be one of the biggest factors when...
The Independent

Tom Brady contemplates retirement as he admits it ‘pains’ Gisele Bündchen ‘to see me get hit out there’

Tom Brady has spoken candidly about his plans for the future after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated from the playoffs, and his intent to spend the time off giving his children and wife what they “deserve” from him.The NFL quarterback, 44, discussed what’s next for him during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!, where he revealed that he isn’t sure “what’s next,” and is in “no rush” to figure it out.Acknowledging that it’s just a day after the season, the football star, who frequently faces questions about his eventual retirement, said he’ll “know when I know”.“I...
CBS Sports

Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return to Buccaneers or NFL in 2022, says Tom Brady decision won't play factor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, falling three wins short of becoming the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships. Not all 22 starters will be back on the Buccaneers this time around, which leaves the door open for many players on the roster to ponder their future.
