Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu concussed by friendly fire [Video]
This is a big time loss for the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to advance to...detroitsportsnation.com
This is a big time loss for the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to advance to...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 2