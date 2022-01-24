Roe v Wade decision recalled at Florida Capitol
The 49th anniversary of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision on abortion was marked across the country over the weekend. One of those observances took place in front of the...news.wfsu.org
The 49th anniversary of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision on abortion was marked across the country over the weekend. One of those observances took place in front of the...news.wfsu.org
Republicans passed Roe vs Wade and had both Senate and the house, but never changed it, put body regulations on men and it will change
Women have all the reproductive rights for themselves they will ever need. That does not including the murder of someone else that may be inconvenient for them. We allowed to abhorrent barbaric practice for far far too long. Future generations will look back at abortion as we look at human sacrifice or slavery. An embrassement we want to seperate ourselves from.
Nothing needed to be changed, keep Roe vs. Wade in place. It should be left alone, and these other bills by republican Governors not upheld, or passed. It should be allowed for a woman to make a choice on her health.
Comments / 27