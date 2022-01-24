ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Deb Haaland Sees Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill As Pathway To Addressing Environmental Racism

By Anoa Changa
 4 days ago

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

D epartment of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wants communities to understand the positive impact of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation on addressing longstanding environmental inequities. As part of her mandate in the Department of the Interior, Haaland is committed to leveraging the funding outlined in the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help clean up legacy pollution.

During remarks at the GreenLatinos Winter National Summit , Haaland shared how the bilateral infrastructure legislation would help address legacy pollution in historically marginalized communities. According to Haaland, the legislation helped further the Department of the Interior’s commitments to equity, justice and inclusion.

Speaking with NewsOne, s he described a collaborative approach between the federal government and states to address persisting funding gaps. Haaland has also emphasized the disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Haaland says that one example of the legislation’s impact is funding to address orphaned oil and gas wells. Over $4 billion has been earmarked to address orphaned well sites across the country. As the first Indigenous person to lead the Department of Interior, Haaland said that remediating the impact on Black and Brown communities remains a significant priority for her Department.

“I took a trip to California; orphan wells are in people’s backyards. It’s astounding,” Haaland said. “They’re in tightly knit communities where Black and Brown communities whose children breathe the air every day. Those are areas that we want to clean up.”

An agency memo on the clean-up of orphaned gas wells noted that states would have the opportunity to receive an initial grant of $25 million for plugging and otherwise remediating well sites.

The outlet Al Día previously reported there are millions of abandoned wells around the country. Nearly half of the estimated 9 million people who live near an abandoned oil and gas well are people of color.

Funding available to states will address the legacy of abandoned wells and end persisting environmental racism. Haaland said the administration is on track to make sure states have the resource and support they need and give impacted communities the tools and supports necessary for climate mitigation adaptation measures.

She said there will also be major strides toward clean energy jobs and potentially wholesale environmental change.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law. will do a lot to invest and build that clean energy economy, that will create well-paying union jobs in those Black and Brown communities and across the country,” Haaland said. “We feel like we’re on a trajectory with a bipartisan infrastructure law that will really make some wholesale change.”

Black Centreville Residents Advocate For Environmental Justice In Their Backyards

Biden Administration’s Environmental Justice Initiative Kicks Into Gear

Comments / 40

Ben Smith
3d ago

lol! Environmental racism?? They only thing that would even come close is property value and that's is a cultural issue not racism!

Reply
11
Fish Gutz
3d ago

She'd get more done by pushing for private property rights among first immigrants living in reservations. currently there is only community property. private property drives development and improvement of land and the environment.

Reply(2)
3
Makah
3d ago

These far left liberals have serious mental issues.

Reply
38
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsy.com

What Do West Virginia Voters Think About Sen. Joe Manchin?

Voters Newsy spoke with in Charleston, West Virginia, are far removed from the Democratic infighting in Washington swirling around one of their senators, Joe Manchin. Since Democrats took control of the Senate last year, Manchin has not been afraid to buck his party on controversial votes — like Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
CHARLESTON, WV
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden’s first Supreme Court selection: The leading contenders

WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement gives President Joe Biden the chance to fulfill his campaign promise to put the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. If that happens, Biden’s pick would be the third Black justice and the sixth woman in the court’s history...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
