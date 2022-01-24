ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold gains as Ukraine tensions boost safe-haven appeal

By Kavya Guduru
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold advanced on Monday as a selloff in Wall Street driven by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine bolstered its safe-haven appeal, while investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's rate hike decision.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,840.16 per ounce by 14:39 p.m. EST (1939 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,841.70.

NATO said it was putting forces on standby in eastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders. read more

"The Ukraine story is positive for gold and the Fed policy will eventually evolve into a little bit more conservative tapering since the Fed still believes a lot of this is going to be transitory," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The selloff on Wall Street worsened on the Ukraine-Russia tensions and expectations that the Fed would tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace to tame high inflation. read more

But CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said the Fed was unlikely to have a big impact on gold at present "because the markets are more concerned about what's going on in eastern Europe," especially considering a March interest rate hike has been priced in.

Gold also seemed to shake off, to some extent, pressure from inflows into rival safe-haven dollar (.DXY).

But while gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Assuming that the current wave of risk aversion ebbs away eventually as the Fed addresses these fears, and barring a deterioration of the economic outlook, we thus believe that the gold and silver markets are again experiencing a temporary but no lasting rebound," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Spot silver dropped 1.9% to $23.78 an ounce and platinum slipped 1.1% to $1,017.81, while palladium rose 2% to $2,149.35.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Spot Gold#The Federal Reserve#Nato#Fed#Oanda#Cmc Markets
Reuters

China to curb banks' use of overseas loans

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or “speculative deals”, a notice on the bank’s website showed on Saturday. The rules will take effect...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe's borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday. Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Fed rate hike could be half-point if needed, says Raphael Bostic - FT

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could supersize an interest rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remains stubbornly high, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told on.ft.com/3raHFE8 the Financial Times in an interview. Bostic stuck to his call for three quarter-point interest rate increases in 2022, with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK organisations urged to boost cyber attack defences amid Ukraine tensions

British organisations have been warned to bolster their digital defences due to “malicious” cyber incidents in Ukraine The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has updated its guidance to UK firms and groups and said it is is investigating the recent reports of “malicious cyber incidents in Ukraine”.The NCSC said it had not identified any current threats to the UK, but noted its updated guidance would allow organisations “to build resilience and stay ahead of potential threats”.... we are monitoring the situation closely and it is vital that organisations follow the guidance to ensure they are resilientNCSC's Paul ChichesterThe centre’s director...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNT-TV

With tensions high, Russia aims for Olympic gold in Beijing

Russia is heading to the Beijing Olympics against a backdrop of international tension, and not for the first time. A build-up of Russian forces near neighboring Ukraine is causing concern in Washington and among the United States’ NATO allies in Europe. Russia is sending 212 athletes to Beijing —...
SPORTS
AG Week

Weather and Russia-Ukraine tensions lead to market gains

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grains wrapped up the third week of January posting solid gains. Wheat was the leader with most of the strength coming from increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Soybean oil also post strong gains, which in turn spilled over to help push soybeans higher. Soybean oil was supported by another round of new all-time contract highs in palm oil. Soybean meal struggled with most of the pressure tied to improving weather conditions in Argentina.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand

Crude oil prices climbed amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and a tight market condition. API reported a larger draw in crude inventories, underscoring strong physical demand in North America. WTI is trending higher within an “Ascending Channel”, extending its upward trajectory. Crude oil prices extended higher during Wednesday’s APAC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Culpeper Star Exponent

Ukraine crisis: Explainer as tensions rise

Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and ratcheted up war games in the region. Moscow denies it is planning an assault, but the United States and its NATO allies fear that Russia is planning for war — and are making preparations of their own. The battle-weary region has been fighting pro-Russia separatist fighters since 2014. It is an area close to where Russia has massed tens of thousands of soldiers in a troop buildup that U.S. President Joe Biden says could mount the largest invasion since World War II.
POLITICS
kitco.com

Gold hits 2-mo. high on safe-haven buying; FOMC looms

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher and hit a two-month high in midday trading Tuesday. Silver prices are holding slight gains. It's a general "risk-off" trading mentality in the marketplace early this week, and that's prompting buying interest in the safe-haven metals. February gold futures were last up $6.60 at $1,848.30 and March Comex silver was last up $0.04 at $23.84 an ounce.
MARKETS
8newsnow.com

Ukraine - Russia tensions escalate

Ukraine - Russia tensions escalate, more than 100K Russian troops at the Ukranian border. US troops on alert, American diplomats ordered to leave the country. Natalie Brand with CBS News reports.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Biden Considers Boosting Troop Presence in Eastern Europe as Tensions With Russia at Ukraine Border Escalate

Joe Biden has used tough language on Russia as Vladimir Putin amasses troops on the Ukrainian border, warning of “severe” consequences in response to an invasion. But his threats to Moscow have so far focused on the economic punishments the United States and NATO would impose. Now though, the Biden administration may be signaling a harder stance: The president is considering sending up to 5,000 American troops to NATO countries in the region in what would mark a significant shift in the U.S. approach to the crisis, according to The New York Times. The main idea behind the build-up would be for the U.S. presence to act as a deterrent to Russian aggression, officials told the Times. But such a move may further escalate the already-tense situation, which Biden predicted last week could soon boil over into armed conflict. “My guess is he will move in,” Biden said of Putin in a press conference last week. “He has to do something.”
POLITICS
kitco.com

Gold gains on safe-haven demand as equities melting down

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold futures prices are modestly higher in midday U.S. trading Monday. Safe-haven buying is featured...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Ruble tumbles as Ukraine tensions rumble

Russian stocks and currency are retreating amid geopolitical uncertainty. The Russian stock market dropped more than 4% following two weeks of steady decline, while the national currency fell to its weakest in more than a year to 78 rubles against the US dollar. The plunge comes amid mounting geopolitical tensions...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

296K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy