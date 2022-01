A League of Legends fan’s champion concept of Brenvar, the Chained Glacier, now has his own trailer, featuring the makeshift champion on the rift. The initial concept of Brenvar is one that dates back all the way to 2020, when Albert Bednarski had created the Chained Glacier’s artwork and concept. Back then, he revealed that the project took over four months to create, though that was complete with both lore and abilities with only the actual 3D model missing to complete this unofficial champion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO