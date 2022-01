Fortnite’s first major title update of 2022 is going to be one to remember and it’s safe to say that Epic Games is already off to a great start when it comes to keeping Fortnite full of new and exciting content. Tilted Towers, the infamous POI from Fortnite’s Chapter 1 map has made a return and v19.10 is just one example of an update that has already made huge changes to the best Fortnite weapons available right now. We’re also, already, getting a few unusual additions to Fortnite Island – it seems the Flipside isn’t a stranger to the wild and wacky. Fortnite Island is now home to Klombos and the Klomberry.

