Tatum scores 51 in Celtics' 116-87 rout of Wizards

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — This was quite a way for Jayson...

State
Washington State
Sentinel & Enterprise

Celtics storm past Kings in rout

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 on Tuesday night. Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Celtics, who got...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Clippers final score: Washington blows 35 point lead, loses 116-115

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards (23-25) lost to the Los Angeles Clippers (24-25), 116-115, in agonizing fashion. The game started with a pregame tribute and moment of silence for Maurice “Moe” Brown, a member of the NBC Sports Washington and Monumental Sports families, who recently passed away.
NBA
watchstadium.com

Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History

Jayson Tatum became the Celtics’ franchise leader in 50-point games after he scored 51 points against the Wizards. Pat Garrity and Shams Charania discuss the feat.
NBA
Jayson Tatum
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points Vs. Wizards

During the Boston Celtics’ 116-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jayson Tatum broke out of his shooting slump, making nine 3-pointers after and dropping 51 points. Tatum is the second Celtics player to record a 50-10-5 game. The first being Larry Bird, who did it twice. For...
NBA
Boston Celtics
Washington Wizards
NBA
Basketball
Sports
