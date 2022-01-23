No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 40 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Texas cruised to a 73-50 victory over TCU on Tuesday night. Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after being ranked 23rd last week, has won six straight and 23 of the last 30 meetings against TCU (13-4, 3-3).
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Holland scored a career-high 22 points and Orlando Brown scored 11 and Fresno State beat New Mexico 65-60 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill scored 10 and Robert Vaihola grabbed 10 rebounds for Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 on Wednesday night and snap a three-game skid. “Brandon Murray...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight to give Notre Dame the lead for good in the second half, and the Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina State 73-65 on Wednesday night. Laszewski made four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double...
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, leading four Miami players with 20 or more points in the Heat’s 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Tyler Herro scored 21 and...
LARAMIE – Gerald Mattinson promised the return of “Cowgirl basketball.”. The head coach said Wyoming was going to pick up the intensity on defense after two disappointing road losses last week. UW smothered Boise State 61-47 after holding the visitors to 28% shooting from the field Wednesday night...
