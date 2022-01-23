ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona wins late to end poor run, Madrid held by Elche

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona finally got things going its way, finding a late goal to...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
UEFA
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Madrid#Elche#Super Cup#Salvage#Ap#Spanish
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Ivory Coast vs Egypt on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

One of the biggest match-ups at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations so far takes place on Wednesday, with one of the pre-tournament favourites set for a relatively early exit.Ivory Coast cruised through their group stage, finishing top and unbeaten in Group E, with only hosts Cameroon scoring more than the six goals The Elephants managed.The goals have been spread around so far, with Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe the only player in the squad to notch twice at the tournament - which is the same tally as last-16 opponents Egypt have managed in total.Mohamed Salah managed one goal as his team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
perutribune.com

Senegal and Morocco advance, concussion concern for Mané

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that left him dazed on the ground, possibly with a concussion, to score a goal and help put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday. Senegal won 2-0 against...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Max Verstappen hailed for ‘legendary’ season and F1 title win by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world title win has been described as “legendary” by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.The Dutchman claimed his maiden Drivers’ Championship in 2021 ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, controversially able to pass the Mercedes driver in the final corners of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.Perez also played a key role in enabling the 24-year-old to snatch victory, holding up Hamilton midway through the race to allow Verstappen to recover lost ground.The Mexican had a mixed season, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both of the eventual...
MOTORSPORTS
perutribune.com

Ref in focus as Ecuador draws with Brazil in WCup qualifier

Ecuador drew 1-1 at home against Brazil to boost its chances of qualifying for the World Cup in a game that saw two players sent off and a number of major refereeing decisions overturned by VAR. Casemiro opened the scoring by tapping into an empty in the sixth minute for...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
perutribune.com

CONMEBOL president says 'no chance' of biennial World Cups

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The president of South America's soccer confederation has reiterated that teams from the region would boycott FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and said there is “no chance” that such a proposal will go through. Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL,...
FIFA
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Gianni Infantino’s remark on African migrants labelled ‘completely unacceptable’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of Fifa plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.“We need to give...
UEFA
perutribune.com

Tsitsipas advances in Australia; Collins, Swiatek into semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, beating No. 11-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the last four of the Australian Open. The 23-year-old, No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas improved to 5-0 at this stage of a major. It's the semifinals...
TENNIS
The Independent

Curtis Jones becomes part of the solution as Liverpool navigate crucial stage of their season

By the time Liverpool play their next match, Curtis Jones will have turned 21 years old. A coming-of-age marker doesn’t really seem to exist in English football anymore; gone are U21 leagues, several top-flight players have needed to wait until 22 or 23 for their chance, more coaches subscribe to the “good enough, old enough” mantra. But still, no longer being a literal under-21 effectively marks the transition from youngster to senior player, be it as a superstar-in-waiting or squad-filler option.For a player who recently had his manager claim to be his “biggest fan”, it’s perhaps an even bigger milestone...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy