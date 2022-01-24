ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth

BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Persistently high inflation will haunt the world economy this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who trimmed their global growth outlook on worries of slowing demand and the risk interest rates would rise faster than assumed so far. This represents a sea change...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.K. Flash PMI Signals Economic Resilience Amid Omicron Wave

A resilient rate of economic growth in the UK during January masks wide variations across different sectors. A resilient rate of economic growth in the UK during January masks wide variations across different sectors. Consumer-facing businesses have been hit hard by Omicron and manufacturers have reported a further worrying weakening of order book growth, but other business sectors have remained encouragingly robust.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Euro zone recovery stuttered in Jan as omicron hit services: PMI

IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as gauge of overall economic health, dropped to 52.4 in January from 53.3 in December, its lowest since February and below the 52.6 predicted in a Reuters poll. That headline number was affected by the services PMI, which dropped to a nine-month...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

UK January flash services PMI 53.3 vs 54.0 expected

The omicron spread weighed more heavily on services activity in the UK to start the year, with the headline reading falling to its lowest in eleven months. The hospitality, leisure and travel sub-sectors in particular suffered the most while the bright spot was that manufacturing output actually improved to a five-month high.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Tokyo#Reuters#Omicron#Ihs Markit
Seeking Alpha

Eurozone Growth Slows As Flash PMI Slides To 52.4

Tourism and recreation activity fell at a rate not seen since last February, with transportation and media work also in decline. Eurozone business activity growth slowed for a second successive month in January as the spread of the Omicron variant took an increasing toll on the region's economy. Although an alleviation of supply chain delays provided a welcome boost to manufacturing production, renewed COVID-19 restrictions led to a marked slowing in service sector growth.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

French business growth weakens by more than forecast in January – flash PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – French business growth dipped by more than forecast in January compared to December, according to initial estimates in a monthly survey, as the impact of COVID-19 and inflationary pressures weighed on activity. Data compiler IHS Markit said its flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for France’s dominant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ihsmarkit.com

Flash PMIs signal sharp slowing in developed world growth at start of 2022 as Omicron wave hits

The pace of economic growth across the four largest developed economies slowed sharply in January to the lowest since June 2020 as the Omicron variant disrupted business activity. The impact was most fiercely felt in the service sector, with manufacturing supported by an easing of supply constraints. The reduced supply squeeze helped alleviate price pressures in manufacturing, but service sector charges spiked higher on rising energy and staff costs, pointing to still elevated levels of inflation in coming months. The outlook meanwhile remained one of heightened uncertainty, albeit with easing supply constraints helping boost prospects in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing ticked up to 54.6, services tumbled to 46.6

Japan PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 54.3 to 54.6 in January, below expectation of 55.0. PMI Services dropped sharply from 52.1 to 46.6. PMI Composite also dropped from 52.5 to 48.8. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Flash PMI data indicated that activity at Japanese private sector businesses dipped...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Antelope Valley Press

Japan’s imports hit record highs

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said, Thursday. Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Dec consumer inflation hovers at near 2-year high

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.5% in December from a year earlier, increasing for a second month in a row at the fastest pace in nearly two years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressures from rising fuel and raw material costs. The increase likely...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything. The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
TRAFFIC
kyma.com

Inflation hits 39-year high

(KYMA, KECY) - If prices seem high to you right now, you're right. Inflation hit a 39-year high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation jumped 7% in the 12 months ending in December. That's the steepest climb in prices since June 1982. It was also a faster rate...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
BUSINESS
AFP

Judge cancels major US oil and gas exploration sale

A judge on Thursday canceled the sale of oil and gas exploration leases of some 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, after environmental groups sued the Biden administration citing major concerns. Federal District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras declared existing contracts invalid, saying the Department of the Interior did not adequately consider the leases' impact on climate change when issuing them. According to the ruling, officials had used outdated analyses to calculate the leases' effects on the environment and said the government must run a new analysis with current data. The administration had in August announced its intention to sell the rights to the Gulf exploration, a decision decried by environmental activists and seen as a stumbling block for President Joe Biden's climate agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy