ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Chris Hero Inducts Tracy Smothers Into Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night, the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony was held in New York City. While it wasn’t known who would induct Tracy Smothers, it turned out to be Chris Hero. For those unaware, Hero worked with Smothers while he was in IWA Mid-South. Smothers passed...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Reacts To Finally Getting His Match With Brock Lesnar, More

During a recent interview with the New York Post to promote the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Bobby Lashley commented on finally getting his match with Brock Lesnar, what it would mean to win, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On finally getting...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Talks Impressing Vince During His Feud With Edge

Randy Orton was a recent guest of The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he recalled a promo that particularly impressed Vince McMahon. The Viper admitted that for a long part of his career, he didn’t reach his full potential as a talker: “I was never a promo guy. I think I knew I was never a promo guy, and I just kind of coasted through my promos. The fact that I did that for so long like it’s a little embarrassing that I didn’t have more pride in my body of work. I used to get offended, like I’d hear Stone Cold Steve Austin say that I had a bad promo, you know, like ‘what the hell? no, I don’t,’ They were passable but I think he could tell I wasn’t giving it my all, and I wasn’t, and I almost don’t even know why. It was like I had a mental block because I knew I couldn’t be as entertaining as The Rock, or I had a mental block because I knew I couldn’t be as believable as an ass-kicker as Stone Cold Steve Austin.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ellering
Person
Tracy Smothers
Person
Larry Sweeney
Person
Chris Dempsey
Person
Chris Hero
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To The Ring

The last few years have been pretty chaotic in regards to the mass WWE releases, but it’s safe to say that the next few months will be interesting as many former WWE stars have non-compete clauses that are set to expire. Former WWE star Gran Metalik was released a...
WWE
Bandera Bulletin

HALL OF FAME INDUCTS WAYNE, WILLIAMS

David Wayne and Doc Williams perform a set following a ceremony inducting them into the Bandera Music Hall of Fame at Bandera Brewery on January 6. Music from the two went well into the night, as others took turns playing music in a Picker’s Circle.
BANDERA, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

The Miz Reveals How The Feud With Edge Happened

The Miz recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he revealed some details on how his storyline with Edge came together. He said,. “I had no idea what I was going to do to come back to WWE from Dancing With The Stars. Sometimes, you’re out for a little bit and you have to figure out a way to maneuver your way back into a storyline and make people want to see you and get them excited. It kind of came about because Edge was coming back and I was like, ‘Oh, Edge is coming back, that’d be pretty amazing if he came back…’ I never get a good welcome home. It’s always, ‘Ah, Miz is here, throw him in a match or something and he’ll make it great or put him in a promo or a segment and he’ll make it great.’”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Combat#Iwa#Chrishero#Bodyslam Net#Casshooole
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Thinks AEW Will Get A Big Increase When They Renew TV Deal

During a recent appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho noted that he believes AEW will get a big bump when they renew their television deal with Turner Broadcasting. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On expecting...
WWE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Five Inducted Into Greene County Athletic Hall of Fame

The Class of 2022 was recently inducted into the Greene County Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday. The second ever ceremony included: Kris Curnyn Hagedorn Class of 1994 for track and field, Rosemary Holden Hoyt Class of 1975 (Scranton) for track and field, Adam Jones Class of 1998 for basketball, Pam Slock Sanders Class of 1961 (East Greene) for basketball, and Erik Strawn Class of 1982 for wrestling. Jones shared his thoughts about being honored by his former alma mater with Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling & ROH TV Preview

According to a report from Pwinsider, Chris Bey vs. Jake Something will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Also, ROH’s former owner Cary Silkin will be making an appearance on the show. Speaking of appearances, D-Lo Brown will be kept off screen to sell...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling + MLW News

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have three matches confirmed for next week’s Impact broadcast. We’ll see a Digital Media Championship match featuring Jordynne Grace and Matt Cardona, as well as a non-title Pure Rules match between Jonathan Gresham and Steve Maclin. You can...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Wants To Bring In Outside Names For Royal Rumble & Weekly Shows

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that FOX likes the idea of surprise appearances on WWE shows so the company is looking at bringing in outside names going forward. This explains why Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett were on SmackDown last week. Bringing in outside names would be...
TV SHOWS
ewrestlingnews.com

Maryse Talks About Her In-Ring Return, Recalls Meeting The Miz For The First Time

Ahead of returning to the ring this Saturday at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Maryse was interviewed by Sportsnet’s The Big Show. Maryse described her feelings in competing for the first time since WrestleMania 33: “I am back actually with the live crowds. As you know, I had two babies. I was back in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in our match against, you know, John Cena and Nikki Bella. It was really my last match. Then, I had Monroe and I had Madison. It’s crazy, I never really thought that I would really be back, you know like I am right now. Because I would get the question all the time, ‘Do you think you’ll ever be back?’ And I kept saying, ‘No, you know, you never really know with WWE. That’s the beautiful thing about what we do, you never really know what to expect.’ But, I am back. I am back actually in front of live crowds in the stadium, in the dome in St. Louis. It’s going to be insane because, like you said, we’ve all been living through this whole pandemic these past two years. And what do we do? We feed off the crowd, we feed off people and their energy and it’s going to be absolutely insane. We’re super excited, we can’t wait.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details On NXT, Shawn Michaels And Triple H’s Status

As we previously reported here on eWn, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave some additional details on the current situation in NXT regarding the status of Shawn Michaels, Triple H and other top talents. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were believed to run NXT 2.0, but in reality Shawn Michaels is...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Attributes Riddle Growing His “Favorite Strain” As Part Of Their Success

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Randy Orton would explain the secrets behind the chemistry he and his tag team partner Riddle have. “One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Contract Status With AEW

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is a free agent and he is not under an AEW contract. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, he lost to Sammy Guevara in a unification TNT Title Ladder Match. Post-match, Rhodes commented on his AEW contract status:. “You asked for post-match comments so there’s so many...
WWE
pointandshoreland.com

Former Toledo Rockets to be inducted into Football Hall of Fame

Two former Toledo Rockets–a football quarterback and a coach–are among 18 First Team All-American players and three coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during the 64th National Football Foundation annual awards dinner later this year. On January 10, the NFF and Hall of Fame released the names of the 2022 class, which includes Chuck Ealey, who quarterbacked the…
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy