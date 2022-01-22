Chris Hero Inducts Tracy Smothers Into Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Ahead of returning to the ring this Saturday at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Maryse was interviewed by Sportsnet’s The Big Show. Maryse described her feelings in competing for the first time since WrestleMania 33: “I am back actually with the live crowds. As you know, I had two babies. I was back in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in our match against, you know, John Cena and Nikki Bella. It was really my last match. Then, I had Monroe and I had Madison. It’s crazy, I never really thought that I would really be back, you know like I am right now. Because I would get the question all the time, ‘Do you think you’ll ever be back?’ And I kept saying, ‘No, you know, you never really know with WWE. That’s the beautiful thing about what we do, you never really know what to expect.’ But, I am back. I am back actually in front of live crowds in the stadium, in the dome in St. Louis. It’s going to be insane because, like you said, we’ve all been living through this whole pandemic these past two years. And what do we do? We feed off the crowd, we feed off people and their energy and it’s going to be absolutely insane. We’re super excited, we can’t wait.”

