Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Renault, one of the first car brands to mass-produce electric vehicles before it was cool, announced that they'll step up the portofolio electrification plans across their Alliance to the tune of US$26 billion extra investment in the next five years. That's a huge outlay given that the Alliance has committed about US$11 billion to electric cars so far, starting with the first Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi i-MiEV EVs more than a decade ago. The new US$26 billion investment will go towards the integration of common platforms with the goal to bring 35 new electric vehicles to market by 2030, but also towards the development of the Alliance's own solid-state battery. Here are the key steps outlined in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's EV plan:

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO