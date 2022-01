Well DBBers, we have reached just over the halfway point of the season. With the recent win against Sacramento, some competitive losses against Denver and the continued emergence of Cade Cunningham, spirits are high and it seems like the team is playing more together. Add to that the quick integration of Kelly Olynyk once he returned from injury (though he fell into health and safety protocols after two games). Olynyk seems like a vet who understands his role and works to support his teammates in that role. If he isn’t traded, he could really help the young guys blossom.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO