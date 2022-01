In a pretty unpredictable turn of events, Courtney Williams reportedly might make a return to the Connecticut Sun. The point guard left on awkward terms after helping the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2019, denying coach Curt Miller’s claims that she requested a trade before being sent to Atlanta in a three-team deal. Williams received her first All-Star nod with the Dream last season, but the situation went sour after video surfaced of Williams and teammate Crystal Bradford getting involved in a fight. Both players were disciplined by the WNBA, and Williams will serve a one-game suspension next season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO