10 Tips for Dealing With an Unhealthy Workplace

Natasha Bowman, author of You Can’t Do That at Work, is founder of Performance ReNew, a workplace consulting firm. The workplace is changing rapidly. How will those changes affect current employees and people looking for a job? We were hoping to move into a post-pandemic workplace in 2022, but with the resurgence of COVID-19, return-to-work plans are changing. Employees can expect to continue working remotely or in a hybrid situation until the pandemic is over. Employers are also looking to hire a more inclusive, diverse workforce that goes beyond race and gender. There’s a war to attract and keep the best and the brightest for talent. Employers have learned that if they don’t want to experience a labor shortage, they’re going to have to revise their mental health and wellness strategies. That’s more than just discounted gym memberships and nutrition programs. It means continuing to offer therapy benefits provided during the pandemic and having quiet spaces in the office where folks can go to when they need to recharge.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO