ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

10 Tips for Dealing With an Unhealthy Workplace

By Christine Romans
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what your job is, it’s an important aspect of your career to have a workplace that is healthy and filled with positive individuals. Have you found yourself in an unhealthy work environment? If so, it can be a horrible situation to go through, however, there are ways you can...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Shift work: Tips for dealing with fatigue

For employees who work rotating or night shifts, remaining alert can be especially challenging when the body’s circadian clock is compromised – that is, the body is active when it believes it should be resting. Numerous guidelines and resources exist to help combat on-the-job fatigue. The National Sleep...
JOBS
makeuseof.com

4 Ways Noise Hinders Workplace Productivity and How to Manage It

Have you ever been in a situation where you found it hard to concentrate on your work because of background chatter? Uncontrolled noise in the workplace harms productivity. It takes your mind off what you are doing, making it wander away. If you are bent on getting things done in a noisy workspace, you may end up making too many errors.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Augusta Free Press

Top workplace trends in 2022

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The beginning of the year is the time for different retrospectives. This said, the world of business continued to change rapidly and adapt to circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The uprising of the fully remote work required a fresh outlook on the way different tasks and business processes are completed.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Workplace#Working Environment#Kindle Books#Productivity#Ebooks#You Working
makeuseof.com

5 Signs of Burnout at Work

Going to work feels like a superhuman effort at some point in every career. You are no longer bright-eyed and bushy-tailed but trudging and feeling like a stuck hamster, banging your head against a wall at work. So when you suspect that you are encountering anything like that or experiencing...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Optimize Workplace Culture

Many workers now demand more than a paycheck; they want a sense of purpose in both work and life. A purpose-driven workplace culture includes creating an environment where employees are encouraged to be open, authentic, and compassionate. If organizations aim to attract and retain employees during the Great Resignation, they...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Productive Ways to Kill Boredom at Work

Does your job feel less exciting than it used to be? Everyone experiences some low moments at work. But when it becomes a regular occurrence, it's an indication of boredom. Your productivity is at its peak when you are pumped up about your duties. In that state of mind, you get creative ideas of how to deliver better results. The reverse is the case when you are feeling bored. It causes you more harm than good.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Better Conduct Yourself at Work

Whether you are starting your career journey or have already landed your dream job, navigating office etiquette can be a bit tricky. Lacking this quality will not go unnoticed and can impede your success. If you want to set yourself up for success and make a great impression on employers...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Yoga
WTAX

A huge number of new dads lead unhealthy lifestyles

About 70% of new fathers in the United States are overweight or obese, while one in five is a smoker, according to the results of a national survey. In addition, more than one in 10 new dads admit that they engage in “binge” drinking — or consuming five or more alcoholic drinks within a short period of time — and 10% report suffering from depression symptoms. These findings are significant because new fathers ultimately play an important role in the health and well-being of their children. “Clearly public health strategies are needed to address this issue, which has significant health ramifications for the child and the entire family,” said the researchers. Previous research has linked fathers’ involvement in raising new families to improved maternal and infant health, including lower levels of maternal depression and improved child developmental, psychological and cognitive outcomes. Studies also have revealed that men often view the birth of their child as motivation for change in their own health habits.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kiplinger

Make the Most of the New Workplace

Natasha Bowman, author of You Can’t Do That at Work, is founder of Performance ReNew, a workplace consulting firm. The workplace is changing rapidly. How will those changes affect current employees and people looking for a job? We were hoping to move into a post-pandemic workplace in 2022, but with the resurgence of COVID-19, return-to-work plans are changing. Employees can expect to continue working remotely or in a hybrid situation until the pandemic is over. Employers are also looking to hire a more inclusive, diverse workforce that goes beyond race and gender. There’s a war to attract and keep the best and the brightest for talent. Employers have learned that if they don’t want to experience a labor shortage, they’re going to have to revise their mental health and wellness strategies. That’s more than just discounted gym memberships and nutrition programs. It means continuing to offer therapy benefits provided during the pandemic and having quiet spaces in the office where folks can go to when they need to recharge.
JOBS
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
thevancougar.com

Tips on dealing with a winter cold

Students are becoming more aware of viral illnesses as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among WSU Vancouver’s campus in the winter months. While catching a common cold may not seem as drastic, millions of cases appear within the U.S. each year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. With this dilemma in mind, The VanCougar presents a guide on how to protect yourself and others around you from getting or spreading infections.
VANCOUVER, WA
abc10.com

How to cope with workplace anxiety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Superior Court Judge Tim Fall says he was made for his job, but that doesn't mean it's easy. "Sometimes people will ask you, 'how can you be a judge? I couldn't do that. I couldn't try to make decisions about other people' and I just don't look. It's how I'm made. I like taking information. I like figuring out what the solutions are," Fall said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
countytimes.com

The Benefits of Dogs in the Workplace

(Family Features) As many pet parents return to the office in the new year, they are looking for ways to continue spending time with their furry friends during the workday. In fact, 72% of pet owners said being able to bring pets to work is important, according to an online survey conducted on behalf of the CESAR® brand. As part of its mission to make the world (including office spaces) dog friendly, the brand uncovered some benefits of bringing pets to work, including boosting happiness and relieving stress. Learn more at BetterCitiesForPets.com/PetsWorkAtWork.
PETS
artvoice.com

Useful Tips On How To Properly Deal With An Injury

Injuries are a part of life. Whether you’re playing sports, working in the garden, or just going about your day-to-day business, there’s always a chance that you might get injured. And when that happens, it’s important to know how to properly take care of yourself. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips on how to deal with injuries in the best way possible. So read on for more information!
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GlobeSt.com

Welcoming the Workplace Cloud

Not for long. Work is quickly and permanently becoming untethered from dependence on traditional office facilities with the aid of collaboration technologies, automation and augmented reality experiences. New networks of highly hosted flexible office facilities also offer workplaces on demand that serve as outsourced real estate, helping to unlock the full potential of a workforce and making companies more competitive. With the technological innovations of the past 10 years, physical work and repetitive, predictable, skills-based work activities are now being automated and done in the cloud, with no dependency on the physical world whatsoever. Office work that once required people to work in rows of desks in departments, with close proximity to the next step in the physical workflows of documents, no longer exists. McKinsey estimates that 60% of current jobs are 30% automatable: from underwriting insurance, to drafting legal briefs, to making medical diagnoses. That has huge implications on our connection to physical space, especially the need for office space.
TECHNOLOGY
hometownstations.com

Outdoor workers give tips on dealing with frigid temperatures

Schools may have cancelled their days after the cold weather hit the area but the workforce still moves forward. Even with single-digit temperatures, workers from the post office, as well as the City of Lima Utilities Department, can be seen traveling across the area both delivering mail and addressing concerns from neighborhoods, respectively. These workers state that the secret to battling the cold --- wear lots and lots of clothing.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy