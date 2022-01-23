ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole...

