Few NFL teams have been as upfront about their desire to win now as the Rams. Mortgaging first-round picks is one thing. Acquiring a new starting quarterback, running back, wide receiver and pass rusher in the same calendar year is another. But Los Angeles did just that in 2021, going all in on its already all-in philosophy, and guess what? It paid off, at least so far. A year after falling in the divisional round of the playoffs, Sean McVay's Rams are in the NFC Championship for the second time in four seasons, looking to ride their hot new lineup all the way to a Super Bowl title.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO