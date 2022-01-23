ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britishvolt signs agreement to develop high-nickel EV batteries

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it has signed an agreement with a UK government-backed research facility to develop batteries with high nickel content and more energy-dense materials as it gears up for mass production. Demand for...

wnmtradio.com

