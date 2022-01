The Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is offering its pilots bonuses of up to HK$29,000 (£2,700) to entice them to keep flying despite the region’s draconian quarantine demands.Pilots who fly two “closed-loop flights” will get a HK$22,000 (£2,075) bonus, while those who fly four will get HK$29,000, according to a staff memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the airline.A closed-loop flight involves flying back-to-back flights for three or four weeks, staying in hotel isolation between journeys, then quarantining on return to Hong Kong.Pilots are given 14 days off after each “closed-loop” cycle and attached quarantine, but seven of...

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO