One Piece Eternal Pose Toy Compasses Will Appear in Capsule Machines

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai will release One Piece Eternal Pose capsule toy compasses from the end of January 2022. They will appear in gachapon machines around Japan, costing 500 JPY ($4.40) per spin. There are a total of six variations that you can get, and you will need to assemble the...

www.siliconera.com

