ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild-Montreal game preview: Cam Talbot could make his return in goal

By Sarah McLellan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article7 p.m. vs. Montreal • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild could get G Cam Talbot back between the pipes Monday. Talbot backed up Kaapo Kahkonen on Saturday in the 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks, making his return to...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild goalie Cam Talbot eager for return to Madison Square Garden

Cam Talbot, named an NHL All-Star while sidelined for six games because of a lower-body injury, returned to the Wild goal Monday in an 8-2 victory over Montreal … sort of. After playing two periods, he didn't come out for the third after an uh-oh moment. "I don't know how to explain it, I don't even think he knows how to explain it, but it was just a little scare," coach Dean Evason said.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Cam Talbot
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#C Nick Suzuki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Could Shea Weber be Traded?

The Montreal Canadiens have reached the halfway point of their season with a record of 8-26-7. Obviously a sell off is going to happen before the trade deadline. The question isn’t whether players on expiring contracts like Ben Chiarot, Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman will be traded. Those guys are as good as gone.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild-New York Rangers game preview: Metropolitan-leading Rangers have high-scoring top line

Wild update: They are 6-0-1 in their past seven games. ... They are third in the league in goals per game (3.82). ... RW Kirill Kaprizov, averaging 1.32 points per game, is on pace to become the first Wild player with 100 points in a season. Marian Gaborik has the record with 83 in 2007-08. ... D Jon Merrill and C Nico Sturm are both out because of COVID-19. ... D Jonas Brodin (upper body) is set to return.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kings edge Islanders 3-2 for second win in three games

NEW YORK — Andreas Athanasiou scored and assisted on Quinton Byfield's first NHL goal in his return from a long injury layoff, Cal Peterson made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held off the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Adrian Kempe had an empty-net goal for...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy