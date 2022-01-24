Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Atlanta Hawks (21-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 113, Charlotte Hornets 91 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Light Night ! #WeMove pic.twitter.com/Ch4qrG6JY6 – 12:11 AM
Tonight, the Hawks held the Hornets to an Atlanta opponent franchise low 11.1% (minimum 20 attempts) from three-point range (Charlotte was 4-36) … Atlanta also held Charlotte to the ninth-lowest three-point percentage in NBA history (minimum 30 attempts). – 11:28 PM
And despite the season-long shooting struggles, one big day is all is took for Jayson Tatum to move into 2nd in the NBA in scoring…
(Tatum and Trae Young go head-to head Friday night…a game dropped by ESPN.) pic.twitter.com/Gb5cEE1DcC – 11:20 PM
Control what we can control tough loss we gone bounce back 💪🏽 – 10:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks are now 4-0 since the Hawks Report podcast debuted 😁
… In actuality, improved urgency on defense is a huge reason for this surge:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 10:45 PM
“…We move on. I like the way our team stuck together tonight. We continued to compete and fight. I liked the mentality – the mentality of not giving in and continuing to fight – but the shots didn’t fall.” – James Borrego
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:44 PM
De’Andre Hunter, on how he felt after the fall: pic.twitter.com/L3r9y7NwkK – 10:24 PM
Kelly Oubre said he made a basketball play trying to block De’Andre Hunter’s dunk.
“I hate to see anybody fall like that out of control, but I didn’t try to hurt him maliciously. So the refs made a call and we had to go with it.” pic.twitter.com/uLH3X0Hd3H – 10:21 PM
In tonight’s win (113-91), Atlanta held its opponent to 100-points-or-less for the 10th time this season and allowed a season-low four three-pointers on a season-low .111 3FG% (4-36). The .111 3FG% allowed by the Hawks marks the third-lowest opponent 3FG% in the NBA this season. – 10:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter says he’s sore, but it doesn’t sound like it’s anything serious.
Says he fell on his back. – 10:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter said he’s sore and it’s nothing too serious. He fell on his back. – 10:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young on the Hawks’ four-game win streak:
“We’ve just got to stay locked in and not be satisfied with winning a couple in a row. We’ve got to keep going and keep having that same energy we’ve been playing with these last couple games.” – 10:08 PM
Hawks PR just said that De’Andre Hunter was one of two players doing media tonight. If true, that’s good news. – 9:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ defense:
“We just continue to get better… For the most part, I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball in front and closing out hard with urgency tonight on 3-point shooters.” – 9:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said it’s too soon to know if there’s concern with De’Andre Hunter, after that hard fall.
Said Hunter was able to move around in the locker room but was wrapped in ice (specifically mentioned Hunter’s side/shoulder). – 9:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says De’Andre Hunter is wrapped up in ice, after taking that hard fall.
From what McMillan said, it seems like it’s Hunter’s side that’s hurting him, but McMillan wasn’t sure of the specifics yet. – 9:45 PM
Miles: 19 PTS, 6 REB
LaMelo: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
PJ: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Kelly: 12 PTS, 5 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/5yFdaUczeq – 9:40 PM
Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Miles Bridges.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XTnwJJQYYr – 9:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks beat the Hornets, 113-91, and have now polished off four nice wins in a row, moving to 21-25.
Solid defense from Atlanta in this one.
Hornets shot 11.1% from 3 (4-36).
Trae Young: 30 pts, 4 ast, tied a career-high w/ 8 3’s
De’Andre Hunter: 20 pts, 2 reb, 3 stl, 1 blk – 9:28 PM
Not our night.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/xqPVPQbLXC – 9:28 PM
Final: Hawks 113, #Hornets 91
Miles Bridges 19 pts, 6 rebs
LaMelo 19 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast
PJ Washinhgton 12 pts
Up next: at Toronto on Tuesday – 9:28 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks win their fourth straight game and beat the Hornets 113-91. Hawks now 21-25 on the season.
Young: 30/4/4/, 9/20 FG, 8/15 3pt FG
Hunter: 20, 6/11 FG
Huerter: 11, 4/8 FG
Hornets shot 4/36 from 3 and under 40 percent from the floor – 9:27 PM
Damn it! De’Andre Hunter got hurt again. Flagrant 2 foul by Kelly Oubre Jr. took him down and he went out of the game and back to the locker room. – 9:24 PM
Trae Young has tied his career-high with eight three-pointers (seventh time in his career, second time this season). – 9:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter went to the locker room.
He fell quite hard on the Oubre foul that got him ejected. – 9:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Not a high-scoring night for John Collins (8 points), but he actually has a team-high five assists. – 9:19 PM
Kelly Oubre has been ejected after his foul on De’Andre Hunter was upgraded to a Flagrant 2. Hunter was going for a dunk and got fouled. Oubre didn’t agree with the call. – 9:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter takes a hard fall, but is staying in the game.
Kelly Oubre has been called for a flagrant-2 and is ejected. – 9:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kelly Oubre Jr. just got ejected for a flagrant 2 on the hard foul on De’Andre Hunter – 9:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is 7-for-14 from 3, with 27 points.
His career-high is 8 made 3’s. – 9:08 PM
Delon Wright in January: 18 steals, 7 turnovers. – 8:53 PM
12 mins of fight left.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/XVG5v4DkoN – 8:51 PM
Hawks transition defense was solid for the first 2.5 quarters and it has lagged a bit the past few minutes. They’ve gotten a few breaks that kept it from looking even worse. – 8:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will take an 85-66 lead vs. the Hornets into the fourth quarter. – 8:51 PM
End of 3rd Q: Hawks 85, #Hornets 66 – 8:50 PM
3️⃣3️⃣J! pic.twitter.com/AN5Uu2aTpX – 8:45 PM
PJ Washington hits the #Hornets first 3-pointer of the game. With 5:38 left in the third quarter. They missed their first 19 beyond the arc. – 8:42 PM
the hawks have three straight quality wins and are pounding the hornets in charlotte right now. hunter looks very good. – 8:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Breaking news: The Hornets have made a 3 – 8:41 PM
Made threes
Trae Young: 6
Charlotte Hornets: 0 – 8:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 22 over the Hornets. Trae’s up to 24 on 7/13 shooting. Hornets are 0/19 from 3 – 8:38 PM
LaMelo was not happy his foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after an official review. Referee Gediminas Petraitis hits him with a technical foul. #Hornets having a rough go at it tonight. – 8:36 PM
Bad defense hangover from the Atlanta game — the Wolves’ 2nd-worst defensive game of the season. Nets hang 36 on the Wolves in the first.
But the Wolves offense made up for it. They’re up 37 to 36 after 1. – 8:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is 5-9 from 3 with a game-high 21 points; Kevin Huerter is 2-3 from 3 with 11 points.
Hawks overall are 9-21 from 3 (42.9%) to the Hornets 0-18, which is a pretty wild disparity.
Hawks lead 68-53, 7:38 3Q – 8:34 PM
Trae Young has made five-or-more three’s in a game for the ninth time this season and 43rd time in his career. – 8:30 PM
🐝📸🐝📸🐝
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1U71mim72M – 8:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 55-44 over the Hornets at the end of the first half. Thought that was some of the best defense the Hawks have played in quite some time.
Young: 15/4, 4/10 FG
Hunter: 11, 4/7 FG
Hornets shot 38.5 percent in the half and went 0/17 from 3. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Hornets 44
Hornets went 0-for-17 from 3 (Hawks went 6-18).
Trae Young: 15 pts, 4 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts, 1 blk
Gallo: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 8:09 PM
Let’s regroup.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/RKKH330ao0 – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Hawks 55, #Hornets 44
Awful shooting half for the Hornets. They’re 18 for 47 and have missed all 17 attempts from 3-point range. – 8:08 PM
Take off Bouk 💪
@James Bouknight | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/fB24sHO61U – 8:06 PM
#Hornets are 0 for 16 from 3-point range. – 8:06 PM
Charlotte offense is a step slow tonight, over thinking and dribbling, ball not moving. This isn’t just shots not falling – 8:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Back-to-back 3’s from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter and the Hawks’ lead stretches to 10.
Hornets are 0-for-15 from 3, Hawks are 5-15 (33.3%). – 8:02 PM
Nice play offensively but can’t be fouling Trae while ATL are in the bonus, those are the small mistakes that stop a regular rotation spot – 7:59 PM
James Bouknight drive to the rack for a dunk out of a timeout. #Hornets trail 38-32. – 7:58 PM
LaMelo looking pretty lackadaisical so far, sloppy TOs been all too common recently. Also keeps yawning, anyone else noticed? – 7:55 PM
Trae gets trapped, Lou becomes the PNR intermediary to find the roll man. pic.twitter.com/POtdZ1ht5y – 7:53 PM
💥 Miles x Melo 💥
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/VSnfx39mrk – 7:52 PM
Borrego looking for some offense. #Hornets are 11 for 32 (34.4%) and are 0 for 11 from 3-point range. They trail 35-27. – 7:47 PM
Onyeka Okongwu has at least one block in each of the last seven games, tying the longest streak by a Hawks player this season (Clint Capela, 10/21/21-11/1/21). – 7:47 PM
Hornets are 0-for-11 from three. – 7:46 PM
I’ll say it, Hornets could do with some Bouknight offense – 7:45 PM
James Bouknight checking in for Ish Smith. – 7:44 PM
This never gets old 😏
@LaMelo Ball | @Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/rVxFDgZSc3 – 7:38 PM
Turnovers, poor shooting, hot start by Trae and poor FT shooting, deserve to be down to start this game but still well within touching distance. – 7:36 PM
LOTS of basketball left.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LzkrH0IjWu – 7:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 30, Hornets 22
Trae Young: 11 pts, 1 ast
8 fast-break points for Charlotte in that first quarter. – 7:35 PM
End of first Q: Hawks 30, #Hornets 22 – 7:34 PM
why does kevin knox look so weird in a hawks jersey – 7:33 PM
With his eighth point tonight, Trae Young hit 6,073 in his career, and surpassed Joe Caldwell for 21st place in franchise history. – 7:31 PM
P.J. Washington comes in, Hornets go to their extreme switching, Collins gets front trying to exploit switch in post, pass gets deflected before it gets to him. – 7:29 PM
THAT’S OUR POINT GOD‼️
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM
How many people on the planet find reverse dunks easier than free throws? Mason Plumlee + ??? – 7:27 PM
It’s an alley-oop fest. Terry to Miles this time. Nate McMillian calls a timeout. #Hornets picking the Hawks zone apart. Game is tied at 14. – 7:26 PM
Behind the back from LaMelo to Mason Plumlee for another reverse dunk. – 7:25 PM
First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 7:25 PM
Mason Plumlee misses both free throws. He’s shooting 35.9% from the free throw line this season. Obviously not a good look there. Something to keep an eye on as the season wears on. – 7:22 PM
Big fella workin’ the PG position! 😯
@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM
I see Chiefs fans are still doing that bullshit Atlanta Braves chant.. – 7:16 PM
Hunter doing a good job on LaMelo early, by far their best defensive wing who they have missed through injury until the last few games where he’s played well – 7:15 PM
Trae Young went from being guarded by Caleb Martin vs. the Heat to being guarded by Cody Martin vs. the Hornets. – 7:12 PM
Just got to watch Cha Cha and I have so much to say about it but I’m so overwhelmed with excitement and joy and contentment at the moment so I’ll figure out how and when I wanna say it later and just leave it at I’m so proud and happy for @cooperraiff2 – his movies make me happy – 7:03 PM
Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM
If the Hayward absence was just “Rest” you would think it would have been done on the OKC game not against division and playoff rivals the Hawks. Still, expect them to be cautious, hopefully it’s nothing bigger – 6:57 PM
This Summer, in Atlanta, the inaugural @NILSummit will honor those who excelled in the 1st year of college athletes having #NIL rights.
I’m sure @JasonBelzer will put on a great event with @INFLCR as title sponsor. pic.twitter.com/Ur9wthvFOm – 6:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Capela back in the starting lineup in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. – 6:40 PM
Cody Martin is starting in Gordon Hayward’s place. – 6:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
BTW, episode 2 of the Hawks Report (with special guest @BobRathbunTV) will drop tomorrow at 7 a.m.!
Had a really fun conversation with Bob and I’m so excited for y’all to hear.
Subscribe, if you haven’t already!
Spotify: https://t.co/2o62qBbpni pic.twitter.com/tZRh9szZsa – 6:38 PM
De’Andre Hunter notched his first double-double of the season on 1/21, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Over his last three outings, Hunter is averaging 18.3 PPG and 8.0 RPG in 34.5 MPG. – 6:37 PM
#Blazers led the #Raptors 33-15 after the 1st. It’s Portland’s second-largest lead after a quarter this season:
+22……Nov. 6 vs LAL
+18……tonight vs. Toronto
+17……Dec. 17 vs. Charlotte
+7……..Jan. 10 vs. Brooklyn – 6:37 PM
First 5⃣ at the Hive!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:33 PM
☔️☔️☔️☔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM
So far this week, Trae Young is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average 30+ points and 10+ assists. In the NBA this season, Young ranks top 10 in PPG (27.9, 5th), APG (9.4, 3rd) and FT% (.901 6th). – 6:15 PM
Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are available. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Both Kevin Huerter and Gallo are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
The Hawks, who are 3-0 this week, are averaging 121.7 PPG and 28.3 APG (.504 FG%, .411 3FG%, .888 FT%). For games played 1/17-1/22, Atlanta’s leading the East in PPG, APG, FG%, 3FG% and FT%. – 5:53 PM
James Borrego said Gordon Hayward is just experiencing some soreness and it’s nothing to get overly concerned about.
“He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”
He mentioned JT Thor and James Bouknight as possible rotation options tonight. pic.twitter.com/HLNuie4dsH – 5:47 PM
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM
Jalen Johnson finished with 25 points (12/28 FG), 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in College Park’s 117-107 loss to Wisconsin this afternoon. – 5:37 PM
Looks like we are about to see some of the young guys with McDaniels & Hayward out tonight. Bouknight/Thor most likely to get some extended run, maybe some Kai at the 4 – 5:33 PM
Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
The Hawks will face off against the Hornets in Charlotte tonight at 7:00. Atlanta, 1-1 against Charlotte this season, is averaging 121.0 PPG, 45.5 RPG and 26.5 APG over those two outings (.520 FG%, .408 3FG%, .795 FT%).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:32 PM
Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:16 PM
Calling all minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs! Apply now to present your ideas to a panel of experts & win $15K of funding from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation!
Apply here: https://t.co/IFEczLPrno pic.twitter.com/a9K0in62tu – 4:00 PM
Athletic Development and Performance Therapy. @adapt.athlete “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking “📸📸📸 @ Atlanta, Georgia instagram.com/shelvin.mack/p… – 3:08 PM
Vol. 3 of our Hive 75 NFT sold out in minutes! 🤩 Snag Vol. 4 tonight at our game vs ATL!
Collect all 8 Hive 75 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale! You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs in the secondary market: https://t.co/qHY5mw6AGB pic.twitter.com/lTGby9jDAy – 2:00 PM
LIVE AT THE HIVE ⚡️
@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/LS1pvqg0ut – 1:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain:
“It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.” – 1:11 PM
Comments / 0