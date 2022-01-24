Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (21-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 113, Charlotte Hornets 91 (Final)

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Light Night ! #WeMove

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Tonight, the Hawks held the Hornets to an Atlanta opponent franchise low 11.1% (minimum 20 attempts) from three-point range (Charlotte was 4-36) … Atlanta also held Charlotte to the ninth-lowest three-point percentage in NBA history (minimum 30 attempts). – 11:28 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

And despite the season-long shooting struggles, one big day is all is took for Jayson Tatum to move into 2nd in the NBA in scoring…

(Tatum and Trae Young go head-to head Friday night…a game dropped by ESPN.) pic.twitter.com/Gb5cEE1DcC – 11:20 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Control what we can control tough loss we gone bounce back 💪🏽 – 10:59 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The Hawks are now 4-0 since the Hawks Report podcast debuted 😁

… In actuality, improved urgency on defense is a huge reason for this surge:

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 10:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“…We move on. I like the way our team stuck together tonight. We continued to compete and fight. I liked the mentality – the mentality of not giving in and continuing to fight – but the shots didn’t fall.” – James Borrego

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

De’Andre Hunter, on how he felt after the fall: pic.twitter.com/L3r9y7NwkK – 10:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre said he made a basketball play trying to block De’Andre Hunter’s dunk.

“I hate to see anybody fall like that out of control, but I didn’t try to hurt him maliciously. So the refs made a call and we had to go with it.” pic.twitter.com/uLH3X0Hd3H – 10:21 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In tonight’s win (113-91), Atlanta held its opponent to 100-points-or-less for the 10th time this season and allowed a season-low four three-pointers on a season-low .111 3FG% (4-36). The .111 3FG% allowed by the Hawks marks the third-lowest opponent 3FG% in the NBA this season. – 10:15 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

De’Andre Hunter says he’s sore, but it doesn’t sound like it’s anything serious.

Says he fell on his back. – 10:10 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

De’Andre Hunter said he’s sore and it’s nothing too serious. He fell on his back. – 10:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young on the Hawks’ four-game win streak:

“We’ve just got to stay locked in and not be satisfied with winning a couple in a row. We’ve got to keep going and keep having that same energy we’ve been playing with these last couple games.” – 10:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks PR just said that De’Andre Hunter was one of two players doing media tonight. If true, that’s good news. – 9:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ defense:

“We just continue to get better… For the most part, I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball in front and closing out hard with urgency tonight on 3-point shooters.” – 9:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan said it’s too soon to know if there’s concern with De’Andre Hunter, after that hard fall.

Said Hunter was able to move around in the locker room but was wrapped in ice (specifically mentioned Hunter’s side/shoulder). – 9:53 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan says De’Andre Hunter is wrapped up in ice, after taking that hard fall.

From what McMillan said, it seems like it’s Hunter’s side that’s hurting him, but McMillan wasn’t sure of the specifics yet. – 9:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Miles: 19 PTS, 6 REB

LaMelo: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

PJ: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Kelly: 12 PTS, 5 REB

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/5yFdaUczeq – 9:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight's Player of the Game is Miles Bridges.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XTnwJJQYYr – 9:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks beat the Hornets, 113-91, and have now polished off four nice wins in a row, moving to 21-25.

Solid defense from Atlanta in this one.

Hornets shot 11.1% from 3 (4-36).

Trae Young: 30 pts, 4 ast, tied a career-high w/ 8 3’s

De’Andre Hunter: 20 pts, 2 reb, 3 stl, 1 blk – 9:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Not our night.

Not our night.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Hawks 113, #Hornets 91

Miles Bridges 19 pts, 6 rebs

LaMelo 19 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast

PJ Washinhgton 12 pts

Up next: at Toronto on Tuesday – 9:28 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks win their fourth straight game and beat the Hornets 113-91. Hawks now 21-25 on the season.

Young: 30/4/4/, 9/20 FG, 8/15 3pt FG

Hunter: 20, 6/11 FG

Huerter: 11, 4/8 FG

Hornets shot 4/36 from 3 and under 40 percent from the floor – 9:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Damn it! De’Andre Hunter got hurt again. Flagrant 2 foul by Kelly Oubre Jr. took him down and he went out of the game and back to the locker room. – 9:24 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has tied his career-high with eight three-pointers (seventh time in his career, second time this season). – 9:24 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

De’Andre Hunter went to the locker room.

He fell quite hard on the Oubre foul that got him ejected. – 9:24 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Not a high-scoring night for John Collins (8 points), but he actually has a team-high five assists. – 9:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre has been ejected after his foul on De’Andre Hunter was upgraded to a Flagrant 2. Hunter was going for a dunk and got fouled. Oubre didn’t agree with the call. – 9:13 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

De’Andre Hunter takes a hard fall, but is staying in the game.

Kelly Oubre has been called for a flagrant-2 and is ejected. – 9:12 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kelly Oubre Jr. just got ejected for a flagrant 2 on the hard foul on De’Andre Hunter – 9:12 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is 7-for-14 from 3, with 27 points.

His career-high is 8 made 3’s. – 9:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Delon Wright in January: 18 steals, 7 turnovers. – 8:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

12 mins of fight left.

12 mins of fight left.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks transition defense was solid for the first 2.5 quarters and it has lagged a bit the past few minutes. They’ve gotten a few breaks that kept it from looking even worse. – 8:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks will take an 85-66 lead vs. the Hornets into the fourth quarter. – 8:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: Hawks 85, #Hornets 66 – 8:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

3️⃣3️⃣J!

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington hits the #Hornets first 3-pointer of the game. With 5:38 left in the third quarter. They missed their first 19 beyond the arc. – 8:42 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the hawks have three straight quality wins and are pounding the hornets in charlotte right now. hunter looks very good. – 8:41 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Breaking news: The Hornets have made a 3 – 8:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Made threes

Trae Young: 6

Charlotte Hornets: 0 – 8:41 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 22 over the Hornets. Trae’s up to 24 on 7/13 shooting. Hornets are 0/19 from 3 – 8:38 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo was not happy his foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after an official review. Referee Gediminas Petraitis hits him with a technical foul. #Hornets having a rough go at it tonight. – 8:36 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Bad defense hangover from the Atlanta game — the Wolves’ 2nd-worst defensive game of the season. Nets hang 36 on the Wolves in the first.

But the Wolves offense made up for it. They’re up 37 to 36 after 1. – 8:36 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is 5-9 from 3 with a game-high 21 points; Kevin Huerter is 2-3 from 3 with 11 points.

Hawks overall are 9-21 from 3 (42.9%) to the Hornets 0-18, which is a pretty wild disparity.

Hawks lead 68-53, 7:38 3Q – 8:34 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has made five-or-more three’s in a game for the ninth time this season and 43rd time in his career. – 8:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🐝📸🐝📸🐝

🐝📸🐝📸🐝

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 55-44 over the Hornets at the end of the first half. Thought that was some of the best defense the Hawks have played in quite some time.

Young: 15/4, 4/10 FG

Hunter: 11, 4/7 FG

Hornets shot 38.5 percent in the half and went 0/17 from 3. – 8:09 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Hornets 44

Hornets went 0-for-17 from 3 (Hawks went 6-18).

Trae Young: 15 pts, 4 ast

De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts, 1 blk

Gallo: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 8:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s regroup.

Let's regroup.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Hawks 55, #Hornets 44

Awful shooting half for the Hornets. They’re 18 for 47 and have missed all 17 attempts from 3-point range. – 8:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Take off Bouk 💪

@James Bouknight | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/fB24sHO61U – 8:06 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are 0 for 16 from 3-point range. – 8:06 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Charlotte offense is a step slow tonight, over thinking and dribbling, ball not moving. This isn’t just shots not falling – 8:05 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Back-to-back 3’s from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter and the Hawks’ lead stretches to 10.

Hornets are 0-for-15 from 3, Hawks are 5-15 (33.3%). – 8:02 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Nice play offensively but can’t be fouling Trae while ATL are in the bonus, those are the small mistakes that stop a regular rotation spot – 7:59 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight drive to the rack for a dunk out of a timeout. #Hornets trail 38-32. – 7:58 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

LaMelo looking pretty lackadaisical so far, sloppy TOs been all too common recently. Also keeps yawning, anyone else noticed? – 7:55 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae gets trapped, Lou becomes the PNR intermediary to find the roll man. pic.twitter.com/POtdZ1ht5y – 7:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💥 Miles x Melo 💥

💥 Miles x Melo 💥

Rod Boone @rodboone

Borrego looking for some offense. #Hornets are 11 for 32 (34.4%) and are 0 for 11 from 3-point range. They trail 35-27. – 7:47 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu has at least one block in each of the last seven games, tying the longest streak by a Hawks player this season (Clint Capela, 10/21/21-11/1/21). – 7:47 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hornets are 0-for-11 from three. – 7:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I’ll say it, Hornets could do with some Bouknight offense – 7:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight checking in for Ish Smith. – 7:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This never gets old 😏

@LaMelo Ball | @Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/rVxFDgZSc3 – 7:38 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Turnovers, poor shooting, hot start by Trae and poor FT shooting, deserve to be down to start this game but still well within touching distance. – 7:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LOTS of basketball left.

LOTS of basketball left.

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

End of the first quarter: Hawks 30, Hornets 22

Trae Young: 11 pts, 1 ast

8 fast-break points for Charlotte in that first quarter. – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Hawks 30, #Hornets 22 – 7:34 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

why does kevin knox look so weird in a hawks jersey – 7:33 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his eighth point tonight, Trae Young hit 6,073 in his career, and surpassed Joe Caldwell for 21st place in franchise history. – 7:31 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

P.J. Washington comes in, Hornets go to their extreme switching, Collins gets front trying to exploit switch in post, pass gets deflected before it gets to him. – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

THAT’S OUR POINT GOD‼️

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

How many people on the planet find reverse dunks easier than free throws? Mason Plumlee + ??? – 7:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s an alley-oop fest. Terry to Miles this time. Nate McMillian calls a timeout. #Hornets picking the Hawks zone apart. Game is tied at 14. – 7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Behind the back from LaMelo to Mason Plumlee for another reverse dunk. – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee misses both free throws. He’s shooting 35.9% from the free throw line this season. Obviously not a good look there. Something to keep an eye on as the season wears on. – 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Big fella workin’ the PG position! 😯

@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

I see Chiefs fans are still doing that bullshit Atlanta Braves chant.. – 7:16 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hunter doing a good job on LaMelo early, by far their best defensive wing who they have missed through injury until the last few games where he’s played well – 7:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young went from being guarded by Caleb Martin vs. the Heat to being guarded by Cody Martin vs. the Hornets. – 7:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson

⏰ – 7 PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If the Hayward absence was just “Rest” you would think it would have been done on the OKC game not against division and playoff rivals the Hawks. Still, expect them to be cautious, hopefully it’s nothing bigger – 6:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Starters for the Hawks:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Capela back in the starting lineup in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. – 6:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin is starting in Gordon Hayward’s place. – 6:39 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

BTW, episode 2 of the Hawks Report (with special guest @BobRathbunTV) will drop tomorrow at 7 a.m.!

Had a really fun conversation with Bob and I’m so excited for y’all to hear.

Subscribe, if you haven’t already!

🍎: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP

Spotify: https://t.co/2o62qBbpni pic.twitter.com/tZRh9szZsa – 6:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

De’Andre Hunter notched his first double-double of the season on 1/21, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Over his last three outings, Hunter is averaging 18.3 PPG and 8.0 RPG in 34.5 MPG. – 6:37 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers led the #Raptors 33-15 after the 1st. It’s Portland’s second-largest lead after a quarter this season:

+22……Nov. 6 vs LAL

+18……tonight vs. Toronto

+17……Dec. 17 vs. Charlotte

+7……..Jan. 10 vs. Brooklyn – 6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First 5⃣ at the Hive!

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Hornets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

☔️☔️☔️☔️

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

So far this week, Trae Young is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average 30+ points and 10+ assists. In the NBA this season, Young ranks top 10 in PPG (27.9, 5th), APG (9.4, 3rd) and FT% (.901 6th). – 6:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are available. – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Both Kevin Huerter and Gallo are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks, who are 3-0 this week, are averaging 121.7 PPG and 28.3 APG (.504 FG%, .411 3FG%, .888 FT%). For games played 1/17-1/22, Atlanta’s leading the East in PPG, APG, FG%, 3FG% and FT%. – 5:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Gordon Hayward is just experiencing some soreness and it’s nothing to get overly concerned about.

“He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”

He mentioned JT Thor and James Bouknight as possible rotation options tonight. pic.twitter.com/HLNuie4dsH – 5:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson finished with 25 points (12/28 FG), 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in College Park’s 117-107 loss to Wisconsin this afternoon. – 5:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Looks like we are about to see some of the young guys with McDaniels & Hayward out tonight. Bouknight/Thor most likely to get some extended run, maybe some Kai at the 4 – 5:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks will face off against the Hornets in Charlotte tonight at 7:00. Atlanta, 1-1 against Charlotte this season, is averaging 121.0 PPG, 45.5 RPG and 26.5 APG over those two outings (.520 FG%, .408 3FG%, .795 FT%).

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:16 PM

Athletic Development and Performance Therapy. @adapt.athlete “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking “📸📸📸 @ Atlanta, Georgia instagram.com/shelvin.mack/p… – 3:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LIVE AT THE HIVE ⚡️

@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/LS1pvqg0ut – 1:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain:

“It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.” – 1:11 PM