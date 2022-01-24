ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson out against Jazz with knee soreness

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

So weird that I end up being at a Warriors game on or a day removed from the anniversary of Klay Thompson scoring 37 in a single quarter.

Steve Kerr described it as a religious experience. Can’t lie, closest I’ve ever been lol – 10:18 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Moody guessed right on this face mash between Klay and Chris Mullen, and JTA added, “That’s one ugly dude right there.” Klay said this hybrid player would be the best shooter of all time. pic.twitter.com/ODxjrLpHyC9:08 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

With Klay Thompson out, Steve Kerr giving Jordan Poole the starting nod. Kevon Looney will be at the 5 & Otto Porter Jr. at the 4. – 8:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Full story on the knee soreness holding Klay Thompson out of tonight’s game: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here is the pregame soundbite on Klay Thompson’s late scratch. Klay went through walkthrough, planned to play tonight, but Rick Celebrini felt it was wiser to hold him out because of “little tweak of the knee” pic.twitter.com/gUGFtHX0dL7:28 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘It was like a religious experience. And I’m not kidding.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, sharing his memories of Klay Thompson’s 37-pt quarter seven years ago today – 7:08 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr on 7th anniversary of Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter: “It was like a religious experience.” pic.twitter.com/Y5tp0beIyc7:05 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Seven years ago today, Klay scored 37 points in a quarter against the Kings. “It was like a religious experience… one of the most powerful moments of my life.” – Steve Kerr – 7:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr said Rick Celebrini advised that he thinks Klay Thompson should sit out after doing some pre-game work and noticing a “tweak” in his left knee – 7:00 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are both available

Klay Thompson is now out with knee soreness. Nothing serious. Just precautionary

Hassan Whiteside is still out – 6:58 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Utah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says. It is Thompson’s surgically repaired knee but Kerr called it “nothing too concerning.” – 6:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will be a late scratch tonight vs Jazz with left knee soreness. Kerr stressed that it’s “nothing too concerning.” – 6:56 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson (knee) is a late scratch and will not play today against the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:54 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Klay Thompson will not play tonight as he rests his surgically repaired knee. Steve Kerr said it’s nothing serious, just a little soreness that’s to be expected – 6:53 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay Thompson (knee soreness) a late scratch for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr – 6:53 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight against the Jazz. He experienced some knee soreness is his left knee — the one that was surgically repaired. He’s considered day to day. – 6:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight with some knee soreness and is OUT vs. the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:53 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. – 6:52 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.

Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.

Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

On this day seven years ago, Klay erupted for 37 points in one quarter 🤯

(via @NBAHistory)

pic.twitter.com/Q3W7di3i7m1:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Seven years ago today: Klay Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter.

Five years ago today: Dion Waiters happened, memes were born.

youtube.com/watch?v=4UDbB3…12:29 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2015, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson scored 52 points – including an NBA-record 37 in the third quarter – in a 126-101 win over the Kings.

Thompson was perfect in his record-setting third quarter, shooting 13-13 from the field (9-9 on 3P) and 2-2 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/DCy8X9ay3A11:01 AM

What has been your message to Klay in his return? (Thompson is currently on a restriction of 20 minutes — with the plan of gradually increasing by five minutes every few weeks before he is a full-go for the postseason.) Stephen Curry: I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2022

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022

The origin of Thompson’s 177-game absence occurred in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Green was a member of that Raptors championship team, and he was whistled for a foul after he attempted a chase-down block on Thompson. The collision caused the five-time All-Star to land awkwardly on his left leg, tearing his ACL. “If I can take that play back, I would,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. “No one wants to see a great player go down, and no one wants to be the cause of that. It wasn’t intentional. I’m glad that he’s back. The game has missed him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022

NBC Sports

The quiet beauty of Klay having best game since his return

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a serene beauty in a quietly great game. That certainly was the case with Klay Thompson on Tuesday night at Chase Center in the Warriors' 130-92 dousing of the Dallas Mavericks. Klay didn't necessarily catch fire, he didn't have one of his legendary showings from deep...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay says he hyperextended left knee in Warriors-Pacers game

Klay Thompson played 23 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers last Thursday night at Chase Center, and he wasn't going to play the next night against the Houston Rockets as the training staff restricts him from suiting up in both ends of a back-to-back. But when Thompson...
NBA
NBC Sports

Source: Draymond's physical therapy sessions easing concerns

SAN FRANCISCO – The minute the Warriors provided a diagnosis of Draymond Green’s calf injury, concluding that it was connected to a disc in his lower back, caution signs went up. As well they should. Back issues can be particularly stubborn. But with Green’s “reevaluation” day scheduled for...
NBA
